Destination Development Corp. Names COO

By Mary Roberts
Inside Indiana Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Destination Development Corp. has named David Holt as chief operating officer and chief of staff. Holt joins the IDDC after serving as senior vice president for development and community affairs for South Bend-based Holladay Properties. He is also a former vice president of federal relations, education and...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

