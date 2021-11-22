ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

How Thanksgiving helped Jews carve out a piece of the American story

stljewishlight.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Thanksgiving seems to have all the right ingredients for a holiday that most American Jews can embrace: It doesn’t fall on Shabbat, its roots and message are nonsectarian, and its only real ritual is a multi-course meal. That’s why prominent Orthodox rabbis of the mid-20th century, including...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 6

Related
Mother Jones

Dear White People: Here’s How to Honor Native Americans

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. November is my annual season of ambivalence. Although I love autumn, its poignant air of loss and the promise of renewal, it has the bittersweet distinction of also being Native American history month.
SOCIETY
Ilana Quinn

English Sayings With Biblical Origins

There is no doubt much of North America is increasingly secular. Despite the United States being classified by Pew Research as 70.6% Christian in 2021, church attendance is rapidly declining and religious non-affiliation is growing. Needless to say, there is an increasingly large number of people who would define themselves as religiously unaffiliated.
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
AOL Corp

What Native American parents tell their own kids about Thanksgiving — and what they want others to know

When many people think about Thanksgiving, chances are family time, turkey, pumpkin pie and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade come to mind. But for some Native American families, the holiday can bring mixed emotions. And for Native American parents in particular, they may find themselves having to counter the inaccurate Thanksgiving narrative that many kids are taught at school.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Charred ruins of a fortress dating back 2,100 years are 'tangible evidence' of the Hanukkah story as Jewish rebels burnt down the building during the Maccabean Revolt

The charred remains of a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress have been unearthed in Israel and experts say the scene provides 'tangible evidence of the Hanukkah story.'. Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish celebration, honors the rededication during the second century BC of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where Jews rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt – and this stronghold was destroyed by Jewish rebels during the uprising.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Jews#Thanksgiving#Ing#Jta#Shabbat#Orthodox#Rabbi#Jewish#Christians
piolog.com

Thanksgiving is not a celebration of genocide, rather a commemoration of harvest, gratitude

If you went to elementary school in the United States, you have undoubtedly heard the conventional myth of the first Thanksgiving. The story typically goes something like this: When the Pilgrims, the first permanent white settlers of what is now the U.S., arrived in today’s Massachusetts, they had to learn to survive in the wild. The Wampanoag tribe, who had been watching the Pilgrims for months, revealed themselves to the Pilgrims as winter approached, teaching the newcomers their ways of agriculture so that the Pilgrims would survive. The Pilgrims’ harvest ended up being so bountiful that they held a feast to thank the Wampanoag for their generosity.
FESTIVAL
Fox News

Thanksgiving 'myth'? Universities ask whether Americans should 'reconsider' holiday as 'Day of Mourning'

Several American universities are participating in an event asking whether Americans should "reconsider" the Thanksgiving holiday. The alumni associations of the University of Maryland, Florida Gulf Coast University, Washington State University, University of Central Arkansas, Hiram College in Ohio and California State University, Long Beach are participating. According to the...
SOCIETY
Cleveland Jewish News

In wake of anti-Semitic incidents, Hanukkah menorah-lightings evoke Jewish pride

The North MoPac Expressway runs up Austin’s west side, a busy, eight-lane artery that speaks to the city’s expanding suburbs and the extravagant consumption of space that is uniquely Texan. It’s not a place that seems conducive to anti-Semitic demonstrations—or demonstrations of any kind, for that matter. But late last month, the MoPac came to national attention when a banner appeared on an overpass reading “Vax the Jews.” The sign bore the name of a neo-Nazi group. Several men were seen beside it giving the Nazi salute to passing cars.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
Fox News

Native Americans mourn on Thanksgiving: 'No reason to celebrate'

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
SOCIETY
TIME

The ‘First Thanksgiving’ Story Covers Up the All Too Real Violence in Early America

The 17th century is having a moment. In 2019, the world observed the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. These events have drawn extraordinary public attention . But each only makes sense when seen in the context of a century that defined enduring aspects of American life, especially European colonists’ efforts to take possession of Indigenous lands.
SOCIETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases Thanksgiving Day proclamation – here it is

President Joe Biden released the traditional Thanksgiving Day proclamation on Wednesday ahead of his travel to Nantucket, Mass. where he was expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is the full text of his proclamation below:. Thanksgiving provides us with a time to reflect on our many blessings — from...
NANTUCKET, MA
The Jewish Press

It’s Woke Time: Thanksgiving Is Inherently Racist And Evil

The Pilgrims celebrated the “First Thanksgiving” after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. This feast lasted three days, and—as accounted by attendee Edward Winslow, it was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims. The 2021 celebration is the 400th anniversary of the very first Thanksgiving. Abe Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday. When Lincoln declared it a national holiday celebrated on November 26, the holiday superseded Evacuation Day held on November 25, which commemorated the British withdrawal from the United States after the American Revolution. However, some woke people believe we should have kept Evacuation Day because Thanksgiving is inherently racist and evil.
NFL
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Thanksgiving canceled? Liberals who say America's holiday promotes genocide and White supremacy

Liberal pundits and news outlets across the country are using Thanksgiving week to disparage the holiday and label it a function of White supremacy and genocide. "What is Thanksgiving to Indigenous people? 'A day of mourning'" a USA Today headline on Tuesday said, accompanied by an article that claimed "many" Americans believe the holiday "represents the dark shadow of genocide."
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

The 1621 Project: Why Thanksgiving is the quintessential American holiday

Today, the country celebrates the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving holiday. Families will unite, perhaps for the first time in over a year, gather around the dinner table, and eat turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pie. As this has long been a yearly custom in the country, it is also important to pay mind to the origins of the holiday.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy