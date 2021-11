BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Register of Deeds office has launched a new online ordering and payment system to allow the purchase of certified copies of vital records. According to a news release sent by the county Tuesday, the system is called VitalDirector and offers residents a self-service option to manage the processing, payment and issuance of birth, death and marriage certificates. It can be accessed on a computer or smartphone from any location, including at home or in the lobby of the Register of Deeds office in Beaufort.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO