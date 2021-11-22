Is Spire stock a buy or sell as shares trade sideways despite the Q4 beat?

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. As signals of a strong rebound in the world's largest economy countered concerns about inflation and a speedier reduction of Federal Reserve assistance, global stocks and U.S. index futures rose. This week's selloff in tech and growth sectors has coincided with rising interest rates, with the Nasdaq dropping 0.5 percent on Tuesday after a more than 1% drop on Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rose on Wednesday, as technology companies regained some of their recent losses as investors digested a slew of economic data ahead of the holiday trading season. Trading volumes fell around the world as dealers in the United States took time off for the Thanksgiving holiday. The 10-year Treasury yield increased to almost 1.7 percent as more signals of a strengthening economic recovery and stubbornly high inflation statistics emerged.

