Stocks

Is Spire stock a buy or sell as shares trade sideways despite the Q4 beat?

invezz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpire stock on Monday edged slightly lower before bouncing back to surge 1.38%. The company reported its most recent quarterly results before markets opened, beating expectations. It offers underwhelming growth prospects despite the exciting valuation. On Monday, Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) shares swang to a net gain of about 1.38%...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

stockxpo.com

Best Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. As signals of a strong rebound in the world's largest economy countered concerns about inflation and a speedier reduction of Federal Reserve assistance, global stocks and U.S. index futures rose. This week's selloff in tech and growth sectors has coincided with rising interest rates, with the Nasdaq dropping 0.5 percent on Tuesday after a more than 1% drop on Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rose on Wednesday, as technology companies regained some of their recent losses as investors digested a slew of economic data ahead of the holiday trading season. Trading volumes fell around the world as dealers in the United States took time off for the Thanksgiving holiday. The 10-year Treasury yield increased to almost 1.7 percent as more signals of a strengthening economic recovery and stubbornly high inflation statistics emerged.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Best metaverse ETFs to buy in 2021

The metaverse is touted as the next generation of the internet and stocks in this new industry are set to grow. This page picks the best metaverse ETFs for the year ahead. Metaverse ETFs are a good way to get exposure to this new industry. They contain some of the largest technology companies in the world and offer investors an easy entry into this growing market. This page picks the best metaverse ETFs for the coming year.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Nano Dimension stock prediction as shares rise on strong revenue growth

Nano Dimension shares on Wednesday rocketed more than 10% after announcing its Q3 results. The company reported solid revenue growth of 204% from the same quarter a year ago. Nano shares still trade at a steep price-sales ratio of 316.62. On Wednesday, Nano Dimension Ltd (TLV:NNDM) shares advanced by more...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Anavex shares after matching earnings expectations?

Anavex Life Sciences shares on Wednesday surged 5.68% after releasing its annual results. The company announced its FY2021 results before markets opened, matching earnings expectations. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $122.9 million to $152.1 million. On Wednesday, Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares rallied 5.68% after reporting its most...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Deere stock prediction as shares spike more than 5% on solid Q4 results

Deere shares on Wednesday spiked more than 5% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its FQ4 results before markets opened, beating earnings expectations. However, revenue for the quarter came short of estimates despite growing by nearly 19% Y/Y. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) shares on Wednesday advanced...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Lloyds share price cup and handle points to more upside

The Lloyds share price has been in a consolidation mode lately. The stock has risen by more than 58% this year. It has formed a cup and handle pattern on the daily chart. The Lloyds (LON: LLOY) share price has been relatively unchanged in the past few weeks as investors reflect on its recent performance. The stock is trading at 49.68p, which is a few points below the year-to-date high of about 51p.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Morgan Stanley increases its BTC exposure by buying more GBTC shares

The bank’s latest GBTC purchase was through the Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. The fund held 1,520,549 GBTC shares at the end of Q3, increasing from 928,051 shares in Q2. Morgan Stanley’s current BTC exposure is approximately $306.34 million. American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has doubled down on crypto after...
STOCKS

