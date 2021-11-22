ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkina Faso says it cut internet under national defence provision

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso’s government said on Monday it had cut mobile internet access in the country under a legal provision related to national defence and public security. The internet went out on Saturday in the wake of protests against French military forces and the government over their...

The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
thedrive

Flurry Of Air Force Transports Head To East Africa As Potential For Ethiopia Evacuation Grows

A coalition of anti-government factions has been getting closer to Ethiopia's capital after more than a year of civil war. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Plane spotters using online flight tracking software have noticed an unusual uptick in U.S. Air Force logistics flights, primarily involving C-17A Globemaster III cargo planes, heading from various points in the United States to the East African country of Djibouti in the past few days. This comes amid reports that the U.S. military has started positioning troops in the region for a potential evacuation operation into neighboring Ethiopia, which is embroiled in a civil conflict. An alliance of armed groups in that country is now threatening to march on the capital and overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed if he does not step down and open a path to a new government.
abc17news.com

French military denies injuring protesters in Burkina Faso

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — The French military has denied injuring civilians in Burkina Faso when firing warning shots to disperse protesters who had blocked its military convoy. Many people in Burkina Faso are angry that the former colonial power is not doing more to protect them in the West African country’s five-year fight against jihadists, which has left thousands dead and displaced more than 1.4 million people. This came to a head when a French military convoy was stopped in the central city of Kaya as it headed to the neighboring country of Niger. A crowd surrounded the convoy refusing to let it move, calling on the French soldiers to do more to protect them.
AFP

War-hit Ethiopia admonishes US over security warnings

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country and warned such statements could harm ties. Washington once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa, but relations have soured over Ethiopia's year-long war against rebels who are now threatening to march on the capital Addis Ababa. On November 5, the State Department ordered the withdrawal of non-essential embassy staff because of "armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages", and several other diplomatic missions have followed suit. This week the US embassy further rankled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government by posting a warning about the potential for terrorist attacks in Ethiopia.
persecution.org

Over 32 Killed as Jihadi Violence Escalates in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura said that the attack occurred in the Sahel’s Soum province at around 5am on Sunday, by uniditfied armed groups. “The escalating violence points to a very worrisome trajectory,” said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. He added that the attack was the deadliest on the nation’s security forces since jihadi violence started over five years ago.
Togo says repelled possible militant attack near Burkina Faso border

LOME (Reuters) – Togolese security forces repulsed an attack this week by unidentified armed men who had crossed its northern border with Burkina Faso, the government said on Friday, the first possible spillover of Islamist militant violence into Togo. It said the attackers targeted a security outpost in Kpendjal prefecture...
US News and World Report

Armed Group Kills Seven Police Officers in Northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Unidentified assailants killed seven police officers and wounded five more in northern Burkina Faso on Friday morning, the government said in a statement. The officers were attacked while on a security mission near Alkoma, between the towns of Dori and Essakane in the far-north Sahel region, the...
Seattle Times

Hundreds go missing in Burkina Faso amid extremist violence

FADA N’GOURMA, Burkina Faso (AP) — The last time Polenli Combary spoke to her son on the phone she prayed for God to bless him. Shortly after, she called back but the line was dead. Her 34-year-old son was returning a truck used to move the family’s belongings from their...
kfgo.com

Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso, says security minister

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -An attack by insurgents killed 19 Burkina Faso military police and a civilian on Sunday in the tri-border northern region where the West African nation is battling Islamist militants, Security Minister Maxime Kone told national radio. Kone said the toll was provisional. The attack on a military police...
US News and World Report

Hundreds Call on Burkina Faso President to Resign After Deadly Attacks

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Burkina Faso's capital on Tuesday demanding President Roch Kabore resign for failing to rein in militants who roam the north and east and last weekend killed 28 soldiers and four civilians. Sunday's attack was the worst suffered by troops...
buffalonynews.net

Burkina Faso Internet Shutdown Curtails Information, Draws Criticism

WASHINGTON - An internet and mobile phone disruption that began in Burkina Faso on Saturday continued into Monday, causing a widespread communication blackout, confusion and frustration. People in the country report the 3G mobile network, which much of the West African country relies on, is not working. However, fixed line...
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso Government Extends Internet Suspension Amid Protests

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's government, facing mounting public anger over repeated killings by Islamist militants, extended its suspension of mobile internet service on Wednesday while offering conflicting reasons for why access was cut in the first place. The authorities cut mobile internet on Saturday, which they later justified by...
kfgo.com

French convoy faces new protests after crossing into Niger from Burkina Faso

PARIS (Reuters) – Protesters in Niger blocked a French military convoy on Saturday shortly after it crossed the border from Burkina Faso, where it had been stuck for a week due to demonstrations against the former colonial ruler there, France’s army said. French soldiers and Nigerien military police fired warning...
kfgo.com

Burkina Faso police fire tear gas at protest against militant violence

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Police fired tear gas in Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday during a demonstration against the government’s failure to stop a wave of violence by Islamist militants. Opponents of President Roch Kabore called for renewed protests in response to a recent surge of attacks in the West African...
kfgo.com

Rwanda reinstates 24-hour quarantine for all foreign visitors over COVID-19 variant

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Rwanda will reinstate a mandatory 24-hour quarantine for all visitors arriving from Nov. 28 after the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday. “Following confirmation of a serious new #COVID19 variant detected in Southern Africa, @RwandaHealth is reinstating the obligatory 24-hour quarantine...
