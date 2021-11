Moments before he was again sent to prison for decades, David Strowhouer addressed the family of the woman he killed in 2019 during his fifth DUI in nine years. “I’ve had a whole lot of time to think about what I did, and believe me when I say I can’t believe I took a human life,” Strowhouer, 32, said Monday to the family and friends of Deana Eckman as they gathered in a cramped courtroom in Media. “I’ve resigned myself to the fact that I will be in jail longer that most people in a DUI case, and I deserve that.”

