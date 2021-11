Tuesday night’s New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9 could be the end of the road for Dr. Fuentes — or at least, that could be the case of Max Goodwin has his way. What we know at present entering this episode is rather simple: Fuentes is trying to do what she can to halt the treatment of undocumented immigrants at the hospital — even though, as Max puts it, this is a public hospital. The whole goa of New Amsterdam is try and ensure that no patient is left in peril. We know that there are times that they fall short of this goal, but they still do try everything within their power.

