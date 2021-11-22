ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The Big Leap new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 10 scoop

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs The Big Leap new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to (of course) hand down an answer to that. Also, take a look ahead to the future! There are only two more episodes left this season and of course, our hope is that in those, you’ll see a...

TVLine

TV Ratings: 9-1-1, DWTS Eye Season Lows; The Big Leap Steady for 8th Week

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice drew 6.4 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week to lead Monday in both measures (with CBS in rerun mode); read recap. Ordinary Joe then hit a season low in audience (2.1 mil) while ticking up in the demo (to a 0.3). Elsewhere: FOX | 9-1-1 (4.9 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped to season lows. The Big Leap posted its third-largest audience thus far (1.4 mil) and its eighth straight 0.2 rating. ABC | Dancing With the Stars (slipped to its second smallest audience of the season (4.6 mil) and a season...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Manifest' Star Marks Return for Season 4 After Netflix Saves Canceled NBC Drama

The cast of Manifest is boarding the set for one of the final times. After the hit supernatural drama series was saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, production on Manifest Season 4, the final season, appears to have begun. Series star J.R. Ramirez, who will return as lawman Jared Vazquez for the final batch of episodes, offered an update on Season 4's production Thursday when he shared a photo of himself from the set.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Big Leap (Season 1 Episode 9) “What Prevents Us?” trailer, release date

With the future of Paula’s health staring them in the face, she and Mike decide to take a giant leap in their relationship. Nick deals with some lingering hesitation about being vulnerable on camera, and Justin gets the opportunity to meet with a Broadway director, which causes tension in his relationship with Simon. Meanwhile, Julia’s husband, Kevin, makes a shocking return. Startattle.com – The Big Leap | Fox.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Exclusive: Ah-Ha! Eric Faces Off Against His Archnemesis Played By Jadakiss On Tonight’s New Episode Of “QUEENS!”

Jadakiss is about to do Eric like he did Dipset…. The rapper count on “Queens” just increased by one mighty member of D-Block! Jadakiss plays Eric’s archnemesis on tonight’s episode and we’ve got an exclusive first look for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Eric is eager to bond with his and Naomi’s daughter JoJo but a meetup with a former foe (Jadakiss) doesn’t go as he’d hoped. Check out the clip below:
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, Nov. 13?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? We got two episodes last week, so will that continue?. Well, we’ve got a mixture of good news and bittersweet news to dive into here. Let’s start with the good, though: There is a new episode on the air tonight! Unfortunately, there won’t be two episodes again, but honestly we can’t be THAT greedy. In the end, we’re just happy that the show is back and airing every week; the premiere did a fantastic job of delivering some big creative swings, and we have to hope that Taylor Sheridan is going to be able to keep that up.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch Big Sky Season 2, Episode 6 live online

Jenny and Cassie need to get out of their current predicament while Lindor pays Wolf a visit on Big Sky Season 2, Episode 6. The end of the previous episode has left us wondering what our fearsome women will do. Jenny and Cassie have found themselves in a spot of bother. While it is Travis holding the gun at them, he can’t do much to save them without blowing his cover.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Heart-Shaped Charm

There was much to enjoy during this hour. Pretty much every plot point moved forward in some way, shape, or form on Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6, which made for a solid viewing experience. And it's probably no coincidence that a stronger episode included less of the Ronald subplot.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Making Fetch Happen

Over at Cassie’s house, she finds a set of keys belonging to Max, her babysitter-slash-accidental-drug-trafficker, and the keys have a brass knuckle-style charm in the shape of a cat that she instantly recognizes from the scene of Harvey’s murder, because Harper dropped hers there. She returns the keys to Max and asks about the charm, and Max knows that Cassie is on to something. But speaking of double-crossing, it turns out that Max’s mom, who she confided in about taking the drugs and money and being caught up in the cartel mess, didn’t keep that information to herself, and she told the worst person in the world she could have possibly told, her boyfriend T-Lock. T-Lock has been an unsettling presence for the entire season, and it’s worse now that he knows Max and her friends are harboring drugs. He promises to return the stash to the police anonymously if only she’ll tell him where they are. Max confers with her friends and they agree to give T-Lock the drugs, but they’ll keep the money.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: More on big Dembe flashback episode

We’ve noted in the past that at some point during The Blacklist season 9, you are going to have a chance to learn about Dembe. In particular, we’re talking about how the character ended up leaving Reddington’s side and becoming an FBI Agent. On the show so far, most of...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 7: Kieran Culkin on Roman, politics

As we prepare for Succession season 3 episode 7 on HBO this weekend, it feels abundantly clear that some big stories for Roman are ahead. He’s coming off of a couple of big wins — he carried a conversation with the President, and he also was able to lobby to Logan about the idea future President in a way that scored him favor over Shiv. Most impressively, he was able to do the latter without a whole lot of help at all from Gerri!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? Season 1 fall finale promo

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? If you’re looking for an answer to that question, we’re of course happy to help!. Unfortunately, we can’t say that every bit of news we have is of the pleasant variety. The good news is that there is an episode of the James Wolk series airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. However, the bad news is that this is going to be the fall finale. At the end of this, you’re going to be waiting until early 2022 to see the remainder of this season play out — and possibly the series. While we do think that Ordinary Joe has amassed a solid following as of late, we don’t know if it’s going to be enough for a renewal.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 spoilers: John, Kayce, and new arrivals

You may have heard already that Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Under a Blanket of Red” — want to get a few more details about the story?. To the surprise of no one, there are a number of different things that the episode will be juggling. Take, for starters, what you’ve seen in the promo including Jamie trying his absolute best to get information on his biological father. He knows now that Riggins has some sort of connection to him and with that, he’ll be visiting the guy behind bars.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 8 return date hopes on The CW

After tonight’s new episode, doesn’t it make sense to want the Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 8 return date? There’s a lot of big stuff coming up in the next part of the story, as we’re just about over the midway point right now. The bad news that we...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Queens season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘Who Shot Ya’

Following tonight’s new episode, it of course makes sense to want to know the Queens season 1 episode 7 return date on ABC. When could it be? Rest assured that we’ve got more information on that within, plus a few more details on what lies ahead. So where should we...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago Med season 7 episode 9 spoilers: A ‘Secret Santa’ story?

Today NBC unveiled some of the first news all about Chicago Med season 7 episode 9, including that it will, in fact, be set at Christmas. Isn’t that worth celebrating? Given that the December 8 episode is existing somewhat on its own little island, that gives the writers an opportunity to have a little bit of fun here and allow themselves some creative freedom.
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

Is Queen Sugar new tonight on OWN? More season 7 hopes

Is Queen Sugar new tonight on OWN? We’re coming off of an extremely dramatic episode last week, so is more coming around the bend?. Well, here’s where we hand down a little bit of good news and bad news. Let’s start by getting the unfortunate part out of the way now: There is no new episode tonight on the network. To go along with that, there’s no episode for the remainder of the year. Last week was the finale! We do at least know that there’s another season coming, as a renewal was announced last week. However, this is where we have to circle back and hand over another bit of bad news: Season 7 will be the final one. More than likely, you’ll see it at some point in 2022.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2: A look at Rashad Tate

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 2 on Starz this weekend, it’s clear already that Rashad Tate will have a big role. How can he not? He’s someone who’s already had more of a spotlight through the first episode than he had for most of season 1, though a lot of that may have to do with his promotion to series regular. This could help set the stage for the eventual spin-off titled Power Book V: Influence, but we haven’t heard a lot about that as of yet.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5: When will the fall finale arrive on Paramount+?

There are a lot of great things that come with SEAL Team season 5 now being over on Paramount+. Of course, there are also some occasional drawbacks, as well. What’s one of the biggest ones? Take the simple fact that it’s hard to know what’s happening far ahead in terms of the schedule. You sometimes tune in for an episode not knowing for sure if there is going to be one the following week or not. It can be a little frustrating in terms of planning ahead — sure, it’s great to live in the moment when it comes to new episodes, but it’s equally nice to project to what the future could hold!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Riverdale season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for … the Devil?

Want to learn a little more about Riverdale season 6 episode 3 and what’s coming up next? Let’s just say that things are going to be weird … very weird. Yet, we know that this was very much strange before, but we’ve come to see at this point that the writers have no issue taking things to new heights. Things are going to get wicked in “Mr. Cypher,” and it is all due to a mysterious figure who will be turning up at some point. For a few more details, be sure to check out the official Riverdale season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:
TV SERIES

