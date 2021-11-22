Builders plan rental home community off Loop 288 in Denton

Christopher Todd Communities’ and Taylor Morrison Home Corp.’s Grand Prairie community will open late next year with 650- to 993-square-foot rental houses. The companies are planning a similar project in Denton near Loop 288 and Elm Street. Courtesy art/Todd Communities via The Dallas Morning News

Two Arizona builders plan to break ground next year on single-family home rental communities in Denton and Celina.

Christopher Todd Communities and Taylor Morrison Home Corp. earlier this year partnered on their first rental house neighborhood in Grand Prairie.

Taylor Morrison — which builds for-sale housing across North Texas — serves as developer and builder in the rental home joint venture, and Christopher Todd Communities provides community design and management.

The Denton rental community is planned to have 316 single-story homes located near Loop 288 and Elm Street. Construction is set to start on the project next year.

The Denton community will have one- and two-bedroom houses ranging from about 750 to 1,050 square feet.

In Celina, the builders plan 264 rent homes in the Cross Creek Meadows community being built east of Preston Road by Corson Cramer Development. Taylor Morrison builds homes for sale in this same community.

The Celina rental community will include houses as large as three bedrooms with 1,250 square feet. A second-quarter groundbreaking is set.

“Taylor Morrison is excited to begin development of two more best-in-class single-story for-rent communities that offer a vastly different living experience than traditional apartment living,” Taylor Morrison’s Darin Rowe said in a statement.

The new rental home communities will include private backyards, swimming pools, fitness centers and dog parks.

“Christopher Todd was an early innovator in the build-to-rent luxury living niche,” Todd Wood, CEO of Christopher Todd Communities, said in a statement. “Our strategic partnership with Taylor Morrison allows us to deliver the experience to more people in new markets where the demand is strong.”

The Denton land sale was brokered by David Davidson Jr., Edward Bogel and Ryan Turner of Davidson & Bogel Real Estate.

Taylor Morrison and Todd Communities are working on other rental home projects in Arizona, North Carolina and Florida.

The 650- to 993-square-foot Grand Prairie rental houses near Interstate 20 will be ready late next year.

Christopher Todd Communities is based in Mesa, Arizona, and has about a dozen rental home developments in that state. Homes in the Arizona communities range in price from less than $1,500 a month for the smallest one-bedroom unit to more than $3,000 for the larger homes.

Christopher Todd and Taylor Morrison are just one of the builders expanding their offerings in the rental home market in North Texas.

Dozens of rental home communities are under construction or planned in North Texas with thousands of houses not intended for sale.

The houses are aimed at residents who can’t afford to purchase a home but want a traditional home lifestyle.

Dallas-Fort Worth builders started 2,786 rental homes in the 12 months ending in September, according to Dallas-based housing analysts Residential Strategies.