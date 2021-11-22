ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder vs. Hawks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45A5VT_0d4M3Cdf00

The Oklahoma City Thunder visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Southeast.

The Thunder are winless on their current road trip without coach Mark Daigneault, but they successfully covered the spread against both the Bucks and Celtics. In Boston, the Thunder trailed by 15 to start the fourth quarter, but outscored the Celtics by nine in the final frame. The Hawks, meanwhile, have reeled off four consecutive wins, and have covered the spread in each of those games.

Thunder vs. Hawks notable injuries:

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right quad contusion) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) and Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) are out.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook (place your bets here)

  • Point spread: Hawks -10.5
  • Money line: Hawks -750 / Thunder +500
  • Over-under: 213.5

Advice and prediction

The big question here is the status of Gilgeous-Alexander, who was held to 14 points in Boston. The Hawks are trending in the right direction, though, and have been an impressive 7-1 at home, blowing out the Bucks, Celtics and Jazz at State Farm Arena. The Hawks also have a bottom-four defensive rating, so for Atlanta to cover the spread, you’d have to back them to be scoring enough to likely hit the over as well. I’m taking Atlanta minus-10.5 and the over 213.5 here, which seems a low number.

Prediction: Hawks 117, Thunder 104

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
De'andre Hunter
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins unexpectedly lands deal with top contender

Sound the alarm because Boogie is officially back. The Milwaukee Bucks are signing former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Sunday. The 31-year-old Cousins put up 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game last year between the Houston Rockets and the LA...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Tipico Sportsbook#Bally Sports Oklahoma#Bally Sports Southeast#Hawks 10 5 Money#Sportsbook Wire
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

What to Watch for in Sixers vs Timberwolves Matchup

The Sixers have now returned from their longest road trip of the year as they spent the past six games on the west coast. Despite going 2-4 on the road trip, there were a ton of positive takeaways on the road trip as the shorthanded roster competed in each difficult game.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph completely snaps on ref after no-call, earns tech

Steph Curry was livid with the officials in Sunday's Warriors game against the LA Clippers after no foul was called on this drive to the hoop. Terrance Mann was the Clippers player who made the contact with Steph, and Curry's reaction earned him a rare technical foul from the officials.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Chef Stephen Curry cooks brother Seth Curry with insane three during Warriors vs 76ers matchup

There are no doubts in stating that both Stephen Curry and brother Seth Curry are two phenomenal shooters in the modern-day NBA but the former has fetched a far superior name for himself leading the Golden State season after season. Moreover, these two can be regarded as one of the most iconic duos in the league, giving fans a great brother-matchup during Warriors vs 76ers showdown.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy