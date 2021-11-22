ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain’s Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Charles will formally open a new 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) AstraZeneca research and development (R&D) facility on Tuesday, as the company aims to fuel the growth of its drug pipeline. AstraZeneca has supplied two billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed...

