For the past two years, five-time MLB All-Star Adam Jones has played for the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, becoming the latest in a long line of players to go back-and-forth between the United States and Japan. Now in his second season, Jones and his Buffaloes have made it to the Nippon Series for the chance to become the best baseball team in Japan. And by now, Jones seems somewhat at home and prepared to try and bring a championship to Nishi-ku, Osaka.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO