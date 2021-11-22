ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRC volleyball on 20-game win streak!

By Editor
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Feather River College Eagles volleyball team is playing Hartnell this Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Round 1 of the CCCAA playoffs at 6 p.m. on their home court. The women have been gliding over the competition all season winning their last six competitions in a row by scores...

