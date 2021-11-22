ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to cut down plastic packaging in Germany

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Amazon says it plans to cut the use of plastic packaging in Germany following complaints that the online retailer is contributing to growing mountains of waste. The...

newsy.com

Tracking Down Counterfeit Goods On Amazon

If you buy something on a large E-commerce site like Amazon, around half the time it’s not coming from the tech giant itself, but from a third-party seller. E-commerce companies rely on third-party sellers to supply products to consumers quickly, especially those that may not be available at their warehouses.
TECHNOLOGY
Design Taxi

IKEA Strives To Phase Out Plastic From Product Packaging By 2028

When you think of IKEA’s packaging, the first material that comes to mind might be cardboard. That’s because the Swedish giant has, for years, kept plastic use at a low—the material purportedly makes up just 10% of the company’s packing components. IKEA is exploring ways to eliminate the leftover plastic...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Germany’s N26 Shutting Down US Operations; Visa-Amazon UK Spat Puts Interchange Rates In Spotlight

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, German digital bank N26 is shutting down U.S. operations, and a Visa-Amazon U.K. spat puts interchange rates back in the spotlight. Plus, Dutch firm Nedap launches a cloud-based loss prevention tool, Kohl’s partnership with Sephora starts bearing financial fruit, and Adobe and Mastercard team up to speed up digital payouts.
BUSINESS
Supermarket News

Amazon unveils ‘curbside recyclable’ grocery delivery packaging

While much of the attention on sustainable food packaging focuses on the point of purchase, Amazon has unveiled a solution for the point of delivery. Stephenie Landry, vice president of Amazon Grocery, said in a blog post on Wednesday that perishables deliveries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market now will come in “curbside recyclable” insulated paper packaging.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ZDNet

Robots to scale alternative to plastic packaging

Robots are getting in on the effort to curb our addiction to single-use plastics. A new partnership between one of the largest industrial robotics manufacturers and a compostable packaging company points the way to an efficient and cost-effective green packaging revolution. ABB Robotics has signed an agreement to collaborate with...
ADVOCACY
chainstoreage.com

Amazon debuts sustainable grocery packaging for Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh

Amazon is unveiling new insulated packaging for delivery of select grocery products in time for Thanksgiving. The omnichannel retail giant’s new packaging is made from recycled paper and is curbside recyclable. Deliveries of chilled and frozen food products from the company’s Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market brick-and-mortar grocery chains will arrive insulated in packaging designed to be convenient for customers to recycle at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Atlas Obscura

The Race to Preserve East Germany’s Colorful Plastic Past

In the 1960s, many East Germans ate their soft-boiled eggs out of colorful plastic eggcups shaped like chickens. Manufactured in Wolkenstein, a tiny town in Saxony, the popular Huhn eggcup came in cheerful shades of blue, green, yellow, red, and orange, allowing consumers to mix-and-match at breakfast according to their fancy. In all likelihood, the neighbors down the hall in the Plattenbau—a type of prefabricated apartment block still found throughout the former German Democratic Republic—were using the same eggcups, and perhaps sitting in the same molded polystyrene chairs at the same Sprelacart laminated table.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
apr.org

Amazon packages to move through hubs in Montgomery, Birmingham, and Huntsville

Your future Amazon packages could be shipped through a facility in Montgomery. The online retail giant is investing one hundred million dollars on a new facility in Alabama’s Capitol City. The new Amazon hub will receive items from the port of Mobile and send them on to other fulfillment centers. The mega retailer plans to open the six hundred and fifty thousand square foot facility by the end of next year. Ellen McNair is the Senior Vice President of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce. She says the city has an ideal location for manufacturing and logistics.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Apartment Therapy

7 Easy Ways to Cut Down on Holiday Gathering Messes and Trash, According to a Plastic-Free Expert

It’s estimated that Americans throw away 25 percent more trash — that’s about 25 million tons of garbage – between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than they do any other time of the year. Of course, gift boxes, wrapping paper, and bows make up a big part of that waste — but according to plastic-free expert Marissa Jablonski, the executive director at the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, all of those merry-making gatherings can also take a toll on the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
actionforex.com

Germany PMI manufacturing ticked down to 57.6, services rose to 53.4

Germany PMI Manufacturing ticked down to 57.6 in November, from 57.8, but beat expectation of 56.7. That’s nonetheless the lowest level in 10 months. PMI services rose slightly to 53.4, up from 52.4, above expectation of 51.5. PMI Composite rose to 52.8, up from 52.0. Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS...
BUSINESS
AFP

Anti-Black Friday groups push for greener, less consumerist future

While many US and European shoppers went on a spree on Black Friday, some groups hit out with boycotts and campaigns against what they deem unfair business practices and the unbridled consumerism of the end-of-year holidays. In the United States, the day after Thanksgiving -- celebrated the fourth Thursday in November -- is marked by frenzied deal-snagging as retailers offer sales to kick off holiday shopping in earnest, with European companies jumping on the bandwagon in recent years. Adobe's holiday season shopping forecast expects $910 billion in global online spending in November and December, an 11 percent increase over 2020, despite inflation and supply chain disruptions. But while shoppers opened their wallets, some workers, organisations and retailers were taking a stand against what they see as the extreme excesses of Black Friday.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Google, Amazon and several other websites down

(Reuters) – Several social media apps and services were down on Tuesday, users reported, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Google, Amazon and Snapchat were down, according to Downdetector.com. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
MARKETS
investing.com

Essentra begins review of packaging unit in push to slim down

(Reuters) - Essentra Plc has started a review of its packaging division, nearly a month after launching a similar move for its tobacco sector-led filter unit, as the British company looks to focus on its industrial component-making business. The London-listed company also said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Lily...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
insideevs.com

Tesla Factory In Fremont: Hundreds Of New Tesla Model S Disappear

If you remember, earlier this year Tesla stocked hundreds of brand new refreshed Model S cars in a temporary parking lot in Fremont, California. They were sitting idle at the site ahead of the launch in June and remained that way after the launch for months. We guess that such...
FREMONT, CA
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC

