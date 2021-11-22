Annual gala coming to Muchnic Gallery

When: Saturday, November 20, free with advance RSVP, 2:00 – 4:00. Why: Founded in 1976 by president and artistic director Jonathan Hollander, Battery Dance “envisions a time when the universal expression of dance will ignite a movement across geographic, social, and cultural boundaries to improve people’s quality of life.” The company has been doing just that with unique programming both inside and outdoors, in New York City and around the world. The company is adding to its central presentation, the free Battery Dance Festival, held downtown for forty years, with the first annual Battery Dance Gallery Crawl. On November 20 between 2:00 and 4:00, eight current and former Battery Dance members and a special guest will perform in eight galleries near its home base in Tribeca, reacting directly to the art on display; the shows are free with advance RSVP and proof of full vaccination. “Coming out of pandemic-enforced isolation, we saw a renaissance on our streets with empty, distressed storefronts remade into gorgeous spaces for art. It seemed like a beckoning for us — come, dance, bring the neighbors out, and let’s celebrate each other and our community,” Hollander said in a statement. Below is the full list of performers, galleries, and their current exhibitions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO