Annual gala coming to Muchnic Gallery

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atchison Art Association members are planning to host its Annual Members Show and Music at the Muchnic. The event features Harpist Alexa Harper performing during the opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Muchnic...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

33rd Annual Christmas Gala to be performed Dec. 1-3

The Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University will present the 33rd annual Christmas Gala Dec. 1-3 in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Performance times are 7 p.m. each evening with a 9 p.m. performance on Dec. 3. This will...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
twi-ny.com

FIRST ANNUAL BATTERY DANCE GALLERY CRAWL

When: Saturday, November 20, free with advance RSVP, 2:00 – 4:00. Why: Founded in 1976 by president and artistic director Jonathan Hollander, Battery Dance “envisions a time when the universal expression of dance will ignite a movement across geographic, social, and cultural boundaries to improve people’s quality of life.” The company has been doing just that with unique programming both inside and outdoors, in New York City and around the world. The company is adding to its central presentation, the free Battery Dance Festival, held downtown for forty years, with the first annual Battery Dance Gallery Crawl. On November 20 between 2:00 and 4:00, eight current and former Battery Dance members and a special guest will perform in eight galleries near its home base in Tribeca, reacting directly to the art on display; the shows are free with advance RSVP and proof of full vaccination. “Coming out of pandemic-enforced isolation, we saw a renaissance on our streets with empty, distressed storefronts remade into gorgeous spaces for art. It seemed like a beckoning for us — come, dance, bring the neighbors out, and let’s celebrate each other and our community,” Hollander said in a statement. Below is the full list of performers, galleries, and their current exhibitions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chestertownspy.org

Gallery Walkabout

I thought, for a change, I’d wander through Chestertown’s many art galleries without the usual intent to promote a specific artist or gallery, but just to look through my own private lens at the astonishing number of artists to be discovered here. Caveat: I have no formal art appreciation training...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
#Art Museum#Photography#Muchnic Gallery#Drawing Painting#Mixed Media#Sculpture Textile Other#Digital Art#Member Show Registration#Jennifer Atchisonart Org#The Muchnic Art Gallery
yourvalley.net

Artlink to hold 9th annual gala in March 2022

A Valley nonprofit, Artlink, is hosting its ninth annual Art d’Core Gala on March 11, 2022 at Park Central, 3121 N. 3rd Ave., in Phoenix, to raise funds for programs that support Arizona’s arts and culture community. Art d’Core is the signature event in the lineup for the 34th annual...
PHOENIX, AZ
infortwayne.com

The Art Farm hosts annual holiday pop-up gallery

The Art Farm will open their much anticipated Holiday Pop Up Gallery on Dec. 3. Local artists Lisa Better and Paul Siefert turn their rural studio into a holiday gallery event that is not to be missed. In order to control social distancing, free tickets are available for weekend hours,...
VISUAL ART
mynews4.com

Annual light festival coming to downtown Sparks from December 2-4

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The 39 North Pole Village, a free light festival, will occur from December 2 to 4 in downtown Sparks this year. 39 North Downtown will be hosting their 6th annual holiday light festival next weekend at Victorian Square Plaza. According to 39...
SPARKS, NV
NWI.com

Comic exhibit comes to South Shore Arts gallery

One can now read graphic novel-like comics at the South Shore Arts gallery in Munster. "A Story Like Mine" recently opened in the art gallery at the Center For Visual & Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. It highlights indie underground comics that cater to sophisticated adult audiences.
MUNSTER, IN
WWD

Lorde Performs at the Annual Dior Guggenheim International Gala

Click here to read the full article. The annual Guggenheim International gala returned to the rotunda Wednesday night, sponsored for the ninth year by Dior. The evening recognized four women artists: Etel Adnan, Jennie C. Jones, Cecilia Vicuña and Gillian Wearing (Jones and Vicuña were in attendance, while Weaving is based in London; Adnan sadly passed away over the weekend, at age 96). Additionally, outgoing chair emeritus of the board of trustees Bill Mack and his wife Phyllis Mack were honored for their 16 years of work with the museum.More from WWDGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim PetrasJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary...
CELEBRITIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTO GALLERY: Elijah's Retreat 3rd annual Fall Festival

It was a beautiful day in the Piney Woods of Jacksonville for a fun-filled fall festival. For the 3rd year, Elijah’s Retreat provided tons of activities for the whole family on Saturday with bandit hayrides, pony rides, balloon animals, face painting, barrel train, yard battle, goat scramble, petting zoo, putt-putt golf, bounce houses, race cars, and more for their annual Fall Festival.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Photo Gallery | Watsonville Community Band to hold its 74th annual Winter Concert Series

The musicians of the Watsonville Community Band fill the stage of the Henry J. Mello Center for the Performing Arts during a Veterans Day performance last week. The band, which was founded in 1947, and famously played a two-hour concert on the White House lawn to an estimated crowd of 6,000 including President Bill Clinton in 1996, stages its 74th annual Winter Concert Series in December. The band plays at the Mello Center in Watsonville on Dec. 10 and follows that with a concert at Peace United Church in Santa Cruz on Dec. 11. Both concerts, which are free to all comers, also feature the Watsonville Youth Band.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Nevada Appeal

The 32nd annual Nutcracker Ballet coming to Carson City Community Center

Be swept away this Thanksgiving weekend when snowflakes, bonbons and sugarplum fairies come to life! Enjoy this magical performance with professional dancers Erica Chipp-Adams and Oliver Adams who will return to inspire audiences as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Show times will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov....
CARSON CITY, NV
artgroupsdfw.com

Your Private Collection Art Gallery’s Annual Open House Nov. 27th

Special Evening with International Watercolorist, Soon Y Warren. Saturday, November 27, 5-8pm Known for world-class art and highly awarded artists, the art gallery is sparkling with art and holiday cheer. Come meet the new owners, Bill and Cat Curtis, and enjoy special featured international watercolorist artist Soon Y Warren. Most of the gallery artists will be there too. Come share delightful conversation and rub elbows with top artists. The Your Private Collection family is diverse, gifted and will create a wonderful art experience.
VISUAL ART
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
artreview.com

Dave Hickey (1938-2021): Chronicler of the Artworld’s Beauty and Stupidity

The doggedly independent art critic argued for aesthetic pleasure, and for the artistry in worldly – ‘democratic’ in Hickey’s parlance – cultural forms, from basketball to Siegfried & Roy’s magic shows to the music of Chet Baker. One morning in 1997, I bought a copy of Dave Hickey’s newly published...
ENTERTAINMENT
artgroupsdfw.com

THAMES GALLERY

Chris Thames is a native of Fort Worth, Texas. His interest in art began in early childhood, and by the age of thiry eight, he began painting. Chris got his first art show at Firehouse Gallery in Fort Worth and his art is being displayed and sold in local restaurants. He ran a Gallery with partners at Gallery 3 in the Bishop Arts District. His art is featured at Tommy’s Hamburgers on Forest Park Blvd. in Fort Worth, Texas. Martin and Company Hairdressers Camp Bowie. Wright Art Twins Gallery in Dallas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Katy chamber brings back the 80s at annual gala

The Katy- Area Chamber of Commerce brought back the decade best known for its shoulder pads, hair spray and excess for its annual gala. The “Back to the 80s” themed fundraising and social event took place Nov. 12 at the Embassy Suites hotel. The gala is the chamber’s largest fundraising...
KATY, TX

