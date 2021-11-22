ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Peach State Edge Rusher Commits to Vols, Feels Tennessee is 'Right Place For Me'

By Matt Ray
 4 days ago
After nearing a decision on multiple occasions, and having different leaders throughout the recruiting process, North Cobb (Ga.) edge rusher Joshua Josephs reached a decision on where he would continue his athletic and academic career. Moments ago, Josephs announced his decision to commit to Tennessee, which he discussed with Sports Illustrated prior to the public reveal.

"The way they show me love, honestly," Josephs said on what pushed Tennessee to the top.

The charge for the Vols was led by linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who showed Josephs that not only he, but his family was a huge priority for the Vols.

"The way coach BJ kept trying to getting touch with my family," Josephs added. "He talked to my mom a lot. When I went up there, I brought my girlfriend and they all showed us love love and stuff like that. It was crazy. It felt like good. Seeing the love just felt good coming from a coach like that."

Josephs lost his father at an early age in a tragic accident, so for Jean-Mary to emphasize the family aspect for the standout edge rusher was key, which is why he knew that Tennessee was the place for him.

"After talking with my brothers, kept in contact with Tennessee, it just felt good and it felt like the right decision for me," Josephs added.

Josephs is ready for his next chapter on Rocky Top, but he is unsure of what he is the most excited for.

"I don't know," he said. "There's a lot to be excited about. 100k+ fans in the stadium is crazy on game-day. The electric atmosphere will be wild."

So who is Joshua Josephs, and what should Tennessee fans know about him?

"I love anime and Chipotle. I'm Jamaican. I am a Vol for Life, and once you are in it, there is no turning ba. I won't turn back. I won't quit on you guys, just don't quit on me."

