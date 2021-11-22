Impact Report: Vols Land Coveted Peach State Pass Rusher

Tennessee has landed the fourteenth verbal commitment of its 2022 recruiting class, and it is a big one in peach state edge rusher Joshua Josephs. We take a look at him in the impact report here.

Background

Josephs has been a priority for the Vols since the spring, and he is a pivotal addition to this class. Standing in at 6'3", 215lbs, with the wing span of a 6'11" individual, Josephs fit on the field has not always been clear as he has transitioned between positions until finally settling in as an edge rusher ahead of last fall. He totaled over 100 tackles and six interceptions while standing up. He has a background in track and field as a ran the 400m early in high school. His prowess as an exceptional athlete sparked his recruitment to over double-digit offers, including offers from Penn State, Michigan, and Kentucky.

Fit

Josephs can do everything Tennessee wants him to do in this staff. He will stand up on the edge and rush the passer early in his career, but his ability to drop in coverage and play over top of the slot makes him an immediate impact caliber player. His high school coach believes he can cover anywhere on the field because of his insane wingspan. He is the prototype of what Tennessee is looking for in an edge rusher.

Impact Rating

This is a huge addition for Tennessee. It cannot be understated. This is a big time pull out of a big time school in the state of Georgia. Penn State, Michigan, and Kentucky were all actively recruiting Josephs and Clemson tried to come into the picture late, but he was decided on Tennessee for a while. The Vols need a lot of length and athleticism on the edge in Tim Banks's attacking style defense, so this is a huge addition and recruiting piece. To view his commitment interview, click here.

9.5 of 10