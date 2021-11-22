Suspect wanted in assault of Petaluma officers

Petaluma police are looking for a man suspected of crashing a stolen car into two occupied police vehicles during a chase on Sunday, officials said.

Police identified the suspect Monday as Steven Michael Perez, 33.

Lt. Nick McGowan said Perez is “a known transient in the area” who was identified based on photographs from an officer’s body-worn camera.

The incident on Sunday began shortly after 12:30 p.m., when police began looking for a black Ford Crown Victoria that had been reported stolen in the 300 block of Lakeville Street.

Police said they found the car on Hopper Street and saw a man who they suspect was Perez loading up the trunk.

When officers tried to detain the man, he fought back and got away, police said in a news release.

One of the officers was thrown to the ground during the struggle. She had minor injuries, police said.

The man then got in the stolen Ford and “intentionally rammed” two occupied police vehicles as officers attempted to box him in, police said.

Neither of the officers were injured, but both vehicles were damaged, according to police.

Police then chased the man south along Hopper Street but they lost sight of him, officials said.

Authorities continued their search for the man with the help of a Petaluma Police K9 officer, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s K9 deputy and a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew.

Officers later found the stolen car, which had been driven into a chain-link fence and was inoperable, according to McGowan.

Officials are urging anyone who sees the suspect to contact Petaluma police at 707-778-4326 or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.