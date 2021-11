The Ravenwood Raptors boys basketball team secured a signature win on the road against the Franklin Admirals in a non-district matchup of two 4A teams on Monday night, 63-58. “It is a big deal,” said Ravenwood Raptors head coach Patrick Whitlock. “I have a ton of respect for their coaching staff. I have been really impressed with the new lineup they have put out this year. They will be one of the teams that has a chance to advance out of our region. We had players out with illness and we are missing our starting post player, so to come out here with a win, is a big deal for us.”

RAVENWOOD, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO