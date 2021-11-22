ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CaringWays raises $2.5M for growth

By Kara Hartnett
williamsonhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nashville-based health tech company that offers a fundraising platform to help patients pay for medical expenses has raised $2.5 million in a Series A funding round. The capital investment in CaringWays was co-led by Caduceus Capital Partners and Harpeth Ventures, and...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

martechseries.com

Judo Raises $3M in Seed Funding to Accelerate Growth

Round led by TenOneTen Ventures and Freestyle Capital to address demand for Judo’s platform in new verticals. Its platform empowers publishers to efficiently deliver fully native in-app user experiences without app updates. Until now, Judo was bootstrapped boasting a host of high-profile clients, including over 50 franchises from the NFL,...
NFL
Inman.com

Fathom raises $32.7M to fund more acquisitions

End-to-end real estate services platform Fathom Holdings Inc. has raised nearly $33 million through a public stock offering that it will use primarily to acquire smaller real estate brokerages in new markets. Fathom integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings to brokerages and real estate agents, through...
MARKETS
phocuswire.com

Borrow A Boat raises £1.1M through crowdfunding

London-based boat rental marketplace Borrow A Boat has completed its third crowdfunding round, raising £1.1 million and bringing its total funding to date to more than £4.8 million. Launched in 2017, Borrow A Boat’s platform includes both peer-to-peer listings as well as boat rental through traditional charter companies. The company...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TechCrunch

Suborbital raises $1.6M for its WebAssembly platform

In addition, the company also today announced the public beta launch of Suborbital Compute. At first glance, this may seem like somewhat of an odd product. As SaaS services look to make their products extensible beyond basic drag-and-drop integrations, they need tools that allow developers to write these extensions inside of their products. But these user functions open up a lot of security issues, too. With Suborbital Compute, SaaS developers can give their end-users the ability to write their own functions and extend their products, with the sandboxing properties of WebAssembly — the basis of Atmos and Suborbital’s other open source tools — providing many of the guardrails.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Boston

Norwood Hospital’s Owners Sue Insurance Company Claiming It’s Withholding Money

NORWOOD (CBS) – Nearly a year-and-a-half after rain-driven floods destroyed Norwood Hospital, the owner is suing its insurance company. Steward Health Care System claims the insurer is slowing the process to rebuild and withholding money. The lawsuit states the insurance company claims most of the damage was done by a flood instead of the nearly 6 inches of rain that fell in just 90 minutes. The hospital’s insurance policy had a limit on how much to pay out for flood damage, but no limits for rain damage. Steward hopes to rebuild the hospital on the same land.
NORWOOD, MA
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Friends of the Family receives $2.5M grant from Bezos Day 1 Families Fund

Friends of the Family, a non-profit organization whose vision is “everyone has a home” and who understands housing is the solution to homelessness, announced Wednesday that it has been selected to receive a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund — the largest grant in Friends of the Family’s history.
CHARITIES
CMSWire

Lacework Raises $8.3 Billion in Growth Funding

Data-driven cloud security platform Lacework announced it had raised $1.3 billion in growth funding, bringing the company to an $8.3 billion valuation. Founded on the idea that cloud security is fundamentally a data driven platform, Lacework believes it's been able to enhance organizations' cloud security by rethinking the traditional approach to security. Lacework's Cloud Security Platform enables organizations to automate their cloud security by understanding cloud changes at scale, without requiring manual intervention by security teams. It's this aspect that the company sees as leading to safer innovation at greater speeds - along with its clients.
BUSINESS

Community Policy