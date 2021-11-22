CaringWays raises $2.5M for growth

In addition, the company also today announced the public beta launch of Suborbital Compute. At first glance, this may seem like somewhat of an odd product. As SaaS services look to make their products extensible beyond basic drag-and-drop integrations, they need tools that allow developers to write these extensions inside of their products. But these user functions open up a lot of security issues, too. With Suborbital Compute, SaaS developers can give their end-users the ability to write their own functions and extend their products, with the sandboxing properties of WebAssembly — the basis of Atmos and Suborbital’s other open source tools — providing many of the guardrails.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO