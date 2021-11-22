The Faraway Paladin Episode 8: Release Date and Spoilers

After what you’re getting in the first two episodes of the season today, are you prepared for what’s coming in Hawkeye episode 3?. There are a few different things to get into here, but let’s just start with the release-date news. When are you actually going to see Jeremy Renner and the rest of the cast back? Think in terms of one week from today. Episode 3 is going to give you more of what we’d describe as a charming superhero underdog story. Sure, Hawkeye is an Avenger and has been a part of a lot of crazy stuff over the years, but he’s also a guy without substantial super-powers and he’s rarely ever the first person you think of when it comes to an iconic MCU hero. This enables the show to have a little more of a low-key character-focused feel and in the end, we think this helps the show a lot.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO