ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 41-15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:. After cruising to a 45-17 win against the New York Jets, the Bills ran into arguably the second-best opponent on their schedule to date. And the Colts provided a solid reminder that when you step up in weight class, you’d better be ready to play at your very best.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO