ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Keeping cultures and land above water

clarindaherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Indigenous groups are sharing their stories...

clarindaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
homecrux.com

The House of Ides in Turkey is Neither on Land nor Water

Milan Bogovac has visualized an unrealistic design idea for a dwelling that’s neither on the land nor touches the water. The co-founder of Slika Studios has conceptualized House of Ides in Turkey that will be made as a residential or vacation property. House of Ides gets its name from the Latin word Ides meaning ‘to divide’.
VISUAL ART
ravallirepublic.com

Forever preserved: Yoder family decision keeps agricultural land intact

Jake Yoder grew up hearing his father say: “When everyone is running, you need to walk and when they’re walking, you need to run.”. And so now, when Yoder walks over the 150 acres on Illinois Bench that his family recently placed under a conservation easement, he can’t help but remember his father’s advice.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
ksut.org

If the Colorado River keeps drying up, a century-old agreement to share the water could be threatened

The West could be facing a water shortage in the Colorado River that threatens a century-old agreement between states that share the dwindling resource. That possibility once felt far off, but could come earlier than expected. One prominent water and climate scientist is sounding the alarm that the Colorado River system could reach that crossroads in the next five years, possibly triggering an unpredictable chain-reaction of legal wrangling that could lead to some water users being cut off from the river.
COLORADO STATE
designboom.com

seven inverted pyramids form a cultural network above the bustling city of cairo

Architect marchisciana saverio adrian envisions ‘the seven new pyramids for cairo’ as a cluster of seven scattered inverted pyramids standing among the bustling city in egypt. the structures resemble enormous steel spiders with very tall and slender legs that seem to besiege the metropolis. emerging as cultural and educational hubs, and serving also as observatories, the points form an autonomous urban system hovering above.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Displacement#Climate Change#Indigenous
LiveScience

What is culture?

Culture is the characteristics and knowledge of a particular group of people, encompassing language, religion, cuisine, social habits, music and arts. The Center for Advanced Research on Language Acquisition goes a step further, defining culture as shared patterns of behaviors and interactions, cognitive constructs and understanding that are learned by socialization. Thus, culture can be seen as the growth of a group identity fostered by social patterns unique to the group.
usu.edu

Head Above Water: Major Grant Awarded for Research on Water Markets

As a 20-year drought lingers in the U.S. and climate patterns shift in unexpected and problematic ways, at least one thing is clear—the old way of managing water can’t keep up. Pressure from expanding cities, inefficient irrigation practices and declining water tables have compounded water stress from droughts, creating a system in distress. But a major new project at Utah State University led by Sarah Null, an Associate Professor in the Department of Watershed Sciences and the Ecology Center, will investigate how water market strategies might respond to climate change and drought while supporting agriculture, ecosystems and communities.
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Victoria Advocate

City Corner: Only rain down the drain: Keep pollutants out of our water system

When it comes to our storm drainage system, a helpful phrase to remember is “Only rain down the storm drain” – that is, nothing but storm water should enter the system. Federal law defines storm water as water from rains, snow or ice that flows across the ground and paved surfaces. Storm water that does not seep into the earth will flow down driveways and streets into gutters and then into a system of underground pipes known as the storm drain system. This system leads directly to the city’s creeks, outfalls and eventually the Guadalupe River, the city’s primary drinking water source. Storm water runoff is a concern because of the pollutants it may carry. Anything that enters a storm sewer system is discharged, untreated, into our waterbodies that we use for swimming, fishing and drinking water. Polluted runoff is one of the biggest threats to clean water.
VICTORIA, TX
southsoundmag.com

Exploration of Land and Culture Through On Native Land Exhibit at TAM

Witness the power of the natural world within 14 featured landscape paintings in TAM’s recent exhibition opening, On Native Land: Landscapes from the Haub Family Collection. The interactive exhibit explores the topic of land acknowledgement while recognizing the homelands of over 75 Native American communities represented within the paintings. Accompanying...
VISUAL ART
dallassun.com

Native Americans See Progress, Work Ahead to Protect Cultural Lands

CHACO CULTURE NATIONAL HISTORIC PARK, NEW MEXICO - The stillness that enveloped Chaco Canyon was broken only by the sound of a raven's wings as it circled overhead. Then a chorus of leaders from several Native American tribes began to speak, their voices echoing off the nearby sandstone cliffs. The...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

A new way to keep First Nations people with dementia connected to Country, community, family and culture

A decline in verbal skills is a source of grief for any person living with dementia. For First Nations peoples, the loss of speech brings the added pain of lost connection to Country, community, family and culture, which are so central to their health and well-being. Dementia is a serious emerging health issue for Indigenous people, who experience the disease at a rate between three to five times that of the general population, with onset at an earlier age. The prevalence of dementia-related risk factors such as diabetes and vascular disease, a lack of education and awareness, and cultural considerations means diagnosis of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
SCIENCE
artvoice.com

We Need A Global Climate Police Force: And a Very, Very, Big One

The less than ideal outcome of the latest climate talks in Scotland reminds us of an inconvenient truth: there is no human authority on Earth powerful enough to enforce the preservation of the planet we all share. Would any country seriously consider a military invasion to stop Brazilian deforestation, up...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy