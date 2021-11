The first road trip of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks could have been better, but it also could have been worse. After winning their first three home games under new interim head coach Derek King, the Blackhawks went 2-2-0 on the four-game West Coast swing and head into the American Thanksgiving holiday with a 6-11-2 record. It’s not great, but it’s much better than the trajectory they were on before the firing of Jeremy Colliton.

