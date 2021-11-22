Paul Pierce doesn't believe Tatum, Brown should be split up; says 'these are the guys that lead their teams to championships'

For whatever reason, there continues to linger a narrative that the Boston Celtics two All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum need to be split up. The reasons are varied, ranging from duplicative play, to a stagnant offense, and a favorite that turned out to be complete rubbish was that they were not friends off of the court.

Yet the narrative continues to persist despite a growing body of evidence that there’s little to any truth to any of the takes that suggest splitting the duo up would make sense. On a recent episode of the Sports Illustrated “Crossover” podcast, Celtics Hall of Famer Paul Pierce shared his thoughts on the narrative.

“You know, I never believed that,” said The Truth.

“I also truly believe it’s about putting the right pieces around your great players, they’ve proven they can be All-Stars in this league,” he added.

“In order to win, in order to win in this league, you have to have star talent on the perimeter, and that’s what the Celtics have. That’s something you need to build around, and my theory proves it. Because when you look at all the top players, the Finals MVPs year in, a year out, who are we looking at? Top tier perimeter guys like Kawhi Leonard, the Kobe Bryant’s, the Kevin Durants, the Lebron James’s. These are the guys that lead their teams to championships and you need those types of players.”

“So, the Celtics have to find a way to build around these guys, so they can reach that next level,” explained Pierce.

Only a handful of teams legitimately have two top-25 players, and fewer still have them before they have even entered their primes.

Given the best of Brown and Tatum is almost certainly yet to come, we are inclined to agree vigorously with The Truth on this lingering push to split up Boston’s two best players — no thanks.

