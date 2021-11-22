ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden: Powell will maintain 'independence' at Fed

Finger Lakes Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced he’s nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
CBS 42

Biden to nominate Powell to continue as Fed chair

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden taps Jerome Powell for another term at the Fed

President Biden said today he will renominate Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for another term — as market-watchers widely anticipated. Why it matters: The decision caps a long stretch of uncertainty about who would steer the nation's most influential economic body. The Fed is front and center as the country faces prices rising at the fastest pace in decades.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Reserve Chair#Board#Ap Archive
ksl.com

Biden gives Fed's Powell nod to finish pandemic repair

Jerome Powell waits to testify before a Senate committee on his nomination to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington on Nov. 28, 2017. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Powell for a second four-year term to finish guiding the economy out of the pandemic crisis. (Joshua Roberts, Reuters) Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newscenter1.tv

Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced he’s nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell’s stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed’s ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market. Biden also said he would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Financial Times

US stocks slip as Biden nominates Powell for second Fed term

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. Wall Street stocks dropped on Monday as traders reacted to the news that Joe Biden had nominated Jay Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve for a second term, with Lael Brainard selected as nominee for vice-chair.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
International Business Times

Biden To Keep Powell As Fed Chief As Inflation Surges

President Joe Biden on Monday tapped Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chair of the US Federal Reserve, allowing him to keep leading the response to the economic damage caused by Covid-19 while dealing with a wave of record inflation. The nomination, expected to win confirmation by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
houstonpublicmedia.org

Biden reappoints Jerome Powell as Fed chairman at a critical time for the economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has been selected for a second term at the helm of the Fed, a move likely to be welcomed by markets. // Getty Images, Kevin Dietsch. President Biden has chosen to keep Jerome Powell in place for a second term as Federal Reserve chairman — a move that signals continuity with the central bank's policies at a time when the economy faces critical challenges, including surging inflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FXStreet.com

Biden and the Fed: Why Powell or Brainard won’t change much for crypto

Both candidates are seen as taking a tough stance on crypto regulation, but they’re also both seen as dovish – possibly beneficial for bitcoin’s inflation narrative. Placing bets on which candidate for Federal Reserve chair would be best for cryptocurrencies? The answer might disappoint: Both incumbent Jerome Powell and leading alternate Fed Governor Lael Brainard are seen as having roughly the same impact.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Democrats need to admit that inflation is real – or voters will turn on them

Inflation is rapidly becoming a problem for the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. They need to get a grip on it before it imperils their wider agenda and sinks their chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. As they think about how to address it, one thing is certain: what they’ve been doing so far isn’t working. A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, and the same number consider the issue “very important” in their evaluations of his presidency. Among those Americans concerned about the state of the economy, nearly nine in 10 ranked inflation as a reason why. Clearly something has to change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy