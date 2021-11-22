PGA Tour announces massive boosts to bonuses and prize money

No matter your perception of the new Greg Norman-led golf league rumored to be in the works, one thing is already certain: it’s a good thing for the PGA Tour. Counterintuitive as it may sound, the fledgling investment group that has long been rumored but only recently validated by the riches of Saudi Arabia — with goals to turn the PGA Tour on its side — will be a boost for pro golf as we know it. In some ways, the results will take years, but in others the results are already showing. Competition, in every industry, tends to play out this way.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO