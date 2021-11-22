ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour announces massive boosts to bonuses and prize money

By Rex Hoggard
Golf Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour revealed to players last month that the purse for The Players Championship had been increased to $20 million. Monetary increases will continue, according to a memo sent to players on Monday. Comprehensive earnings in 2022...

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LEAKED: Tiger Woods "tells PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan to transfer PIP money"

Okay, this didn't really happen. But it might as well have. In a recent memo, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly told players there will be huge bumpers in purses and bonuses. That includes $18 million for the winner of the FedEx Cup as its allotment was increased from $60...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2021 DP World Tour Championship

Collin Morikawa had a good grip on the Race to Dubai title coming into the DP World Tour Championship, regardless of his play over the weekend in Dubai. And yet, the 24-year-old American didn’t want to hear anything of it, instead focusing on winning the tournament proper, which as he said would take care of everything else.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Golf Channel

Tiger Woods reminds people who is PIP king, but program's secrecy doesn't sit well

If Tiger Woods takes just a single swing in public this year, the three-quarter wedge shot that was broadcast to the world on social media on Sunday is an $8 million walk-off. “Making progress,” was the only message attached to Woods’ tweet, but it might as well have read “making money,” based on the limited understanding of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program. The $40 million (up to $50 million next year) initiative was a response to the growing threat of a rival super league and unlike every other competition, from the FedExCup to the RSM Birdies Fore Love, it is largely based on an aggregate score of social media influence and brand exposure.
GOLF
WDBO

PGA Tour ups ante as prize money pushes toward $500 million

The PGA Tour is raising purses even higher in five of its biggest events, with two FedEx Cup playoff events now offering $15 million in a schedule that pushes prize money closer to the $500 million mark this year. The increases, which include $12 million purses in the three invitational...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour Championship#Prize Money#The Players Championship#The Pga Tour#Bmw Championship
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour stars celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family

The festive period at the end of the calendar year is often a time for rest and recuperation for many players on the PGA Tour. The 25th of November was certainly no exception. Thanksgiving is one of the most popular and long-awaited days in the year for America and also other places such as Canada.
GOLF
KESQ News Channel 3

PGA WEST’s Bryan Lebedevitch named Top 100 teachers in America by GOLF Magazine

PGA West announced today that its Golf Academy lead instructor, Bryan Lebedevitch, was named one of the top 100 Teachers in America by Golf Magazine. The list is released every two years and is based on evaluations from an independent committee of golf instructors across the United States, according to officials. "I'm humbled and honored The post PGA WEST’s Bryan Lebedevitch named Top 100 teachers in America by GOLF Magazine appeared first on KESQ.
GOLF
Front Office Sports

PGA Tour Eyes Events Aimed at Thwarting Saudi-Backed League

The PGA Tour is reportedly creating a series of international tournaments that offer guaranteed money in an effort to push back against a proposed Saudi-backed rival league. Last month, LIV Golf Investments — a firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — announced a $200 million investment in a 10-year partnership with the Asian Tour and named Greg Norman its CEO.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Jason Kokrak, third success on the Pga Tour

The Houston Open of golf goes to Jason Kokrak who in Texas sets the trio of successes on the PGA Tour. With a final round closed in 65 (-5) out of a total of 270 (68 71 66 65, -10) strokes, the American in Houston won the derby with Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler (alone in the lead at the end of the third round), both second with 272 (-8).
HOUSTON, TX
Santa Maria Times

Final week for PGA Tour, season enders for LPGA and Europe

Course: Tiburon GC. Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72. Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $1.5 million. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: Jin Young Ko. Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko. Last week: Nelly Korda won the Pelican Women's Championship. Notes: The...
GOLF
baltimorenews.net

Billy Horschel rips PGA Tour for rewarding 'mediocrity'

Billy Horschel has strong opinions about how to make the PGA Tour more competitive and compelling -- instead of adding more invitational-style events in the fall, he says the Tour should reduce the number of available Tour cards to reward great play, not mediocrity. "I think, in my mind, we...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jason Kokrak: What's in the bag of the three-time PGA Tour winner?

All of Jason Kokrak's wins on the PGA Tour have come in the space of the last 13 months and two of them have landed in the state of Texas. He started the final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open two shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who was eventually denied his first PGA Tour victory again.
GOLF
Golf.com

For the PGA Tour to change, competition might be exactly what it needs

No matter your perception of the new Greg Norman-led golf league rumored to be in the works, one thing is already certain: it’s a good thing for the PGA Tour. Counterintuitive as it may sound, the fledgling investment group that has long been rumored but only recently validated by the riches of Saudi Arabia — with goals to turn the PGA Tour on its side — will be a boost for pro golf as we know it. In some ways, the results will take years, but in others the results are already showing. Competition, in every industry, tends to play out this way.
NFL
amateurgolf.com

Jeronimo Esteve seals PGA Tour berth with Devil's Elbow win

Jeronimo Esteve is the inaugural Devil’s Elbow Invitational champion at the Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic. With the victory, Esteve earned a spot in the PGA Tour’s 2022 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Esteve’s performance during the three rounds was superb, finishing at 4 under; he...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy