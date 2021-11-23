ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri attorney general, St. Louis mayor clash over use of debt for more police

By Erin Heffernan
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones clashed Monday over an offer to forgive a multimillion-dollar legal debt on the condition St. Louis hires more police officers. Schmitt’s office in September approached Jones’ administration with an offer to forgive more than...

www.stltoday.com

