Trey Mancini, Buster Posey Named MLB's Comeback Players of the Year

By Nick Selbe
 4 days ago
After not playing in a major league baseball game for over a year, just making it on the field would have been a marker for success for Trey Mancini and Buster Posey. After excelling and rediscovering their old form, both players were rewarded on Monday with this year's Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Mancini's journey back to professional baseball is an inspiring one. The slugger missed all of 2020 after contracting colon cancer, and returned to the field on Opening Day to a rousing ovation. He was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in March of that year, and underwent surgery and six months of chemotherapy en route to a full recovery.

In 147 games, the 29-year-old hit .255/.326/.432 with 21 home runs, the fourth 20-home run season of his career.

Posey, who just announced his retirement, sat out the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19. The veteran catcher had seen his production decline over the 2018-19 campaigns, but bounced back in 2021 to lead the Giants to their greatest regular season performance in franchise history.

Through 113 games, Posey enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, batting .304/.390/.499 with 18 home runs and 68 RBIs, winning his fifth Silver Slugger award and making the All-Star team for the seventh time.

This marks the second time Posey has won this award, following his 2012 win after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2011. Mancini is the first player in Orioles history to be named Comeback Player of the Year.

gamepur.com

MLB The Show 21: How to complete Finest Buster Posey Player Program

Giants catcher Buster Posey accomplished quite a bit over his career in the Majors. Posey won three World Series titles, five Silver Sluggers, the NL Rookie of the Year honor in 2010, and an MVP award. And after an illustrious career, the Giants icon announced his retirement from baseball this month. Posey ripped it up in his final season in the bigs, and in honor of his 2021 season, Sony San Diego released the first MLB The Show 21 Finest card on November 12. A 99 OVR Finest card that features the now-former Giants catcher is now available via a new Player Program, and here’s how you can obtain it.
McCovey Chronicles

Monday BP: Mike Krukow discusses injuries that led to Buster Posey’s retirement

I don’t know about you, but I still have mornings where I forget that Buster Posey has retired, and then the memory comes crashing down, and I get really sad before I’ve even had coffee. It’s going to be a long process to come to terms with the fact that he’s no longer on the San Francisco Giants. Or even playing baseball.
giants365.com

SF Giants: Brandon Crawford pens emotional tribute to Buster Posey

The Giants and their fans will miss Buster Posey terribly when the new season rolls around next spring. Brandon Crawford will miss him even more. Less than three weeks after Posey announced his retirement from baseball, Crawford penned a first-person tribute to his longtime teammate and friend, calling the star catcher "one of my best friends in the world.
Buster Posey
masnsports.com

Hays on Mancini’s comeback and new hitting coaches

In those sporadic moments when I envision Trey Mancini helping to prepare Thanksgiving dinner, which I’m only assuming is an actual thing, I imagine him reaching inside the turkey for the giblets and pulling out another Comeback Player of the Year Award. There’s always room for fourths. The Sporting News,...
McCovey Chronicles

Wednesday BP: Buster Posey and Kevin Gausman make All-MLB team

On Tuesday the 2021 All-MLB teams were announced, and the San Francisco Giants were represented by two players. Catcher Buster Posey and right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman were both selected to the All-MLB Second Team. The recognition caps off a tremendous season by the battery mates, who both were selected...
The Jackson Sun

Buster Posey chose family over baseball | Opinion

Upon hearing of Buster Posey’s early retirement from baseball this month, legendary retired catcher Johnny Bench tweeted, “Say it ain’t so! I respect him so much for walking away to be with his family.” Baseball’s San Francisco Giants Chairman Greg Johnson said that Posey was a “quiet leader that led by example” and that he cried when Posey called to tell him the news. When your boss cries at your retirement, that says a lot.
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
#Orioles#Giants
FanSided

Colorado Rockies lose Antonio Santos to New York Mets

After appearing in 10 Major League games over the course of two seasons, the Colorado Rockies have lost pitcher Antonio Santos to the New York Mets on a Wednesday afternoon waiver claim. Here’s what we know about the New York Mets claiming Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
ClutchPoints

Report: Rays offer insane contract to Wander Franco

The Tampa Bay Rays seem to routinely get ahead of the rest of the MLB by paying less money to acquire the best players on their team. Rarely do the Rays make a big-time splash in free agency, yet they often extend homegrown stars as early as possible. With budding star Wander Franco at the negotiating table for a new contract, the Rays could do something unprecedented by their own standards. Tampa Bay is reportedly offering Franco a monster contract.
ClutchPoints

Starling Marte agrees to 4-year, $78 million deal with Mets

Starling Marte is leaving Oakland and moving to the Big Apple to join the New York Mets. The prized free agent of the center field class, Marte’s move to the Mets is said to be a “done deal pending physical,” per John Heyman of MLB Network. He is reportedly signing a four-year, $78 million deal.
Baltimore Orioles
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees lose another center field option, The Hicks story

For the 2022 season, the New York Yankees still have questions in center field. The biggest one is if Aaron Hicks can stay healthy this season. Hicks missed most of the 2021 season due to wrist surgery. For the Yankees, Hicks has been an on and off again player, but received a contract extension much to the surprise of many Yankee fans.
Yardbarker

Steven Cohen Is Failing Miserably This Offseason

I warned Mets fans that this offseason would be messy. It might not bear the fruit that they were hoping for. The Mets did finally hire their GM but still don’t have a manager. This comes at the heels of a small buying frenzy that will conclude on December 1st when the CBA runs out and the doors close at MLB for the foreseeable future.
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Claim Lefty Pitcher Cionel Pérez From Reds, Filling Out 40-Man Roster

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday claimed left-handed pitcher Cionel Pérez from the Cincinnati Reds. For now, the team’s 40-man roster is full, but the club can remove players and pass them through waivers to free up spots. And such moves should be expected, as there are currently zero catchers on the roster. A native of Cuba, Pérez appeared in 25 games for the Reds last season and had a 6.38 ERA and 1.708 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). In 45 major league games across four seasons, Pérez has a 6.04 ERA and 1.579 WHIP. He spent his first...
1460 ESPN Yakima

MLB’s Manager of the Year Goes to…..

(AP) — Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash has become the second skipper to win Manager of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, taking this year's American League award. San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler won the NL honor. Cash led the low-payroll Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown. Bobby Cox had been the only person to win Manager of the Year two straight seasons. He did it with Atlanta in 2004 and 2005. Seattle’s Scott Servais finished second behind Cash in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Houston’s Dusty Baker was third. Kapler beat out Craig Counsell of Milwaukee and Mike Shildt of St. Louis.
