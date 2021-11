The Angels have made their first move toward improving their pitching staff, taking a chance on a one-year deal with Noah Syndergaard, who is coming off Tommy John surgery. The Angels signed Syndergaard on Tuesday to a $21 million salary for 2022, which is more than Syndergaard would have made if he’d accepted the $18.4 million qualifying offer from the New York Mets. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the deal earlier on Tuesday, and the Angels announced it after Syndergaard passed his physical.

