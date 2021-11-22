LeBron James suspended one game for role in altercation against Pistons

Sunday’s showdown with the Lakers and Pistons will almost certainly go down as one of the most memorable of the season in many ways. For one, and likely most notably, it featured a near redux of Malice at the Palace after an elbow from LeBron James bloodied Isaiah Stewart and led the latter to attempt to charge at the former multiple times. Once all the dust settled, Stewart had been escorted to the locker room — despite another attempt at charging the Lakers bench through the hallways and tunnel — and the refs had reviewed the footage. As a result of the fracas, both players were ejected.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO