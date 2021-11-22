ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James suspended one game for role in altercation against Pistons

By Harrison Faigen
silverscreenandroll.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has announced that LeBron James has been suspended for one game after he struck Isaiah Stewart in the face to spark the kerfuffle between Lakers and Pistons on Sunday night. As a result, he will miss the team’s games against the New York Knicks on Tuesday in Madison Square...

www.silverscreenandroll.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The New York Knicks#The Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
Sporting News

NBA fines LeBron James for Sam Cassell Dance Celebration

LeBron James has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for a provocative dance celebration during Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) James broke out the celebration after hitting a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. He scored...
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: Nearly another Malice in the Palace

Sunday’s showdown with the Lakers and Pistons will almost certainly go down as one of the most memorable of the season in many ways. For one, and likely most notably, it featured a near redux of Malice at the Palace after an elbow from LeBron James bloodied Isaiah Stewart and led the latter to attempt to charge at the former multiple times. Once all the dust settled, Stewart had been escorted to the locker room — despite another attempt at charging the Lakers bench through the hallways and tunnel — and the refs had reviewed the footage. As a result of the fracas, both players were ejected.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers, LeBron James trying to avoid suspension for Isaiah Stewart altercation

LeBron James struck Isaiah Stewart in the face last night during the Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons. That much is not in dispute. Whether it was intentional or an accident, though, was a debate that inflamed social media and has carried into the Lakers’ locker room for the last 24 hours.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Pistons Preview: Can L.A. please stop embarrassing themselves?

After their latest embarrassing loss — this time at the hands of the Boston Celtics by 22 points on Friday — there’s really no excuse to make for the Lakers at this point. The purple and gold were whooped, exposed and sent out of T.D. Garden with no Lakers pride in them or whatsoever. Friday’s game revealed their flaws on the defensive end, poor offensive execution, lack of ability to rebound the ball and their unknown team identity. AKA the same problems they’ve had all year.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

It ain't hopeless, folks - statistical analysis @ Pacers

Why did the game go to OT? Why did the Lakers win? What worked well, what didn’t from a statistical stand point? (Scroll down to lineup summary for a quick read). Boxscore indications: close quarters throughout, only OT was a clear affair. Second half defense way better than the first half once again. Second unit was a big plus. Turnovers and rebounding even. +6 in free throws made was almost upset in 2 pointers: 27-58 vs the Pacers’ 29-58. Big edge in 3 point percentage, two more made 3s while taking 9 fewer attempts. Balanced bench scoring while the starters was pretty much all LeBron with some Westbrook mixed in, they carried the scoring load with that unit. Bradley doesn’t look good in the boxscore while LeBron, Monk and Ellington look awesome and Dwight looks efficient, DJ a rebounding force once more.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy