LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart suspended

Shams Charania: LeBron James has been suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart receives two-game suspension for roles in altercation during Lakers-Pistons.

ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast (recorded pre-LeBron suspension). We discussed the bizarre win in Detroit, LBJ v. Isaiah, and why AD needs to be the Lakers’ best player. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…

-No Lebron in the NYC vs the Knicks

-Should we worry about this team looking for a spark?

-AD & Russ need to be more consistent

-Best starting lineup so far?

Guest: @Trevor_Lane from @Lakers Nation

It got ugly and bloody.

So suspensions were inevitable for Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/aPGZjY8TtO – 7:35 PM

Story on LeBron James’ suspension nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:02 PM

The Lakers will take the floor for a TNT game at Madison Square Garden tomorrow without their biggest star.

LeBron James has been suspended for his role in the Detroit dust-up: ocregister.com/2021/11/22/nba… – 6:50 PM

LeBron James was suspended for 1 game and Isaiah Stewart for 2 games by the NBA for their roles in the melee Sunday apnews.com/article/lebron… – 6:32 PM

LeBron suspended one game, Stewart suspended two games for altercation nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/22/leb… – 6:31 PM

One game for LeBron, two games for Stewart. In line with my expectations. – 6:31 PM

new Open Floor with @RohanNadkarni:

-If LeBron is already no longer a top 5 player and experiencing noticeable decline, what should the Lakers do?

-Next steps in Sacramento

-A fun argument about the Celtics

👂🏽listen & subscribe here! link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 6:28 PM

#Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 2 games, LeBron James banned for 1, after altercation: https://t.co/l3TyQr1TB3 pic.twitter.com/arT3CRecnr – 6:20 PM

Details on the suspensions of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart: pic.twitter.com/aXmHDSTSo7 – 6:20 PM

Pistons won’t have center Isaiah Stewart tomorrow vs. Heat, as expected. pic.twitter.com/Gv0tpn8ZiP – 6:16 PM

That’s surprising. Lebron out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DueLPqkeq6 – 6:14 PM

I honestly thought LeBron would somehow escape a suspension because the Lakers’ next game is at MSG, quelle surprise – 6:13 PM

With suspensions being handed down for LeBron James (one game) and Isaiah Stewart (two), here again was my look at last night’s festivities. theathletic.com/2970597/2021/1… – 6:10 PM

NBA suspends Lakers’ LeBron James one game for “recklessly hitting” Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in the face.

– This is the first time James has been suspended during his 19-year career.

– James will miss Tuesday game vs. Knicks at MSG.

– Stewart suspended two games for aftermath. – 6:10 PM

LeBron James is in New York City with Lakers but won’t be allowed inside the Garden tomorrow night. My one suggestion to LeBron during his suspension is not to take a side trip to Rochester, N.Y. – as lovely as it is this time of year. @rochester #Isiahstewart – 6:09 PM

Huge loss for Knicks beat writers that they won’t get to carry on the 15-year tradition of asking LeBron how special it is to play at MSG. – 6:09 PM

LeBron James suspended one game, Isaiah Stewart suspended two games for roles in Lakers-Pistons brawl

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:09 PM

No LeBron James at MSG on Tuesday against the Knicks after his one-game suspension for striking Stewart in the face. – 6:08 PM

No Madison Square Garden for LeBron James on Tuesday night. James gets a one-game suspension for “recklessly hitting” Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart “in the face.” Stewart was suspended two games for “escalating” Sunday’s “on-court altercation.”

More from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/mJ98x9SeR6 – 6:07 PM

LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart suspended for roles in Sunday’s Pistons-Lakers altercation. Both will be available for Sunday’s rematch in Los Angeles sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-i… – 6:07 PM

As someone who has paid the exorbitant price to see LeBron James play at Madison Square Garden as a fan, my sympathies go out to the fans in New York who just found out that he was suspended for tomorrow’s game. – 6:07 PM

As expected, no Isaiah Stewart on Tuesday for Pistons vs. Heat: pic.twitter.com/uUP9ruvXi7 – 6:07 PM

LeBron suspended one game for “recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.” He will not play against the Knicks at MSG Tuesday.

Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended two games for “escalating an on-court altercation.” – 6:07 PM

Isaiah Stewart has been suspended 2 games without pay “for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing” LeBron James. James has been suspended 1 game without pay “for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.” – 6:06 PM

Here’s the NBA’s official release on the #Pistons Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James incident. pic.twitter.com/LP1N7WoZOT – 6:06 PM

LeBron/Isaiah Stewart suspensions announced by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/yChCyG5nW3 – 6:05 PM

New story: Carmelo Anthony spoke up when the Lakers needed a leader on Sunday. They could use him again in that role Tuesday with LeBron suspended es.pn/3kZEufh – 6:05 PM

LeBron James suspended one game for altercation with Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart, who who suspended 2 games. James will miss Lakers game at New York Tuesday night. – 6:05 PM

Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner. (2/2) – 6:04 PM

Entire NBA release for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart suspensions. pic.twitter.com/4PEuIoJChV – 6:04 PM

Per the NBA, LeBron James has been suspended one game without pay for “recklessly hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face & initiating an on-court altercation.” (1/2) – 6:04 PM

From the NBA: “LeBron James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.”

James will serve the suspension Tuesday night (at NYK). – 6:04 PM

Isaiah Stewart suspended for two games. LeBron James suspended for one – 6:03 PM

LeBron James has been suspended one game for his altercation with Isaiah Stewart, per NBA. Stewart has been suspended two games. – 6:03 PM

LeBron James was suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two. pic.twitter.com/H5SFXHYTHX – 6:03 PM

Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games, and LeBron James has been suspended one game after their altercation during last night’s game. Looks like Stewart will be able to play in next Sunday’s rematch against the Lakers. – 6:03 PM

Two games for Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart, one for Lakers’ LeBron James for Sunday’s altercation-plus. pic.twitter.com/JFUGaDXV3k – 6:03 PM

The NBA announced Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for 2 games. LeBron James has been suspended for 1 game. pic.twitter.com/9qh2QjW1DT – 6:03 PM

Isaiah Stewart suspended two games, LeBron James suspended one game for their respective roles in Sunday night’s Lakers-Pistons altercation, the NBA announced – 6:03 PM

Pistons Isaiah Stewart suspended 2 games w/o pay for escalating on-court altercation by repeatedly & aggressively pursuing Lakers LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner. James suspended 1 game w/o pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face & initiating on-court altercation – 6:02 PM

LeBron James has been suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games for their altercation, the NBA announces. pic.twitter.com/2eHm1yjddP – 6:02 PM

LeBron James is being suspended tomorrow’s game for striking Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/BZzNc0N4Uc – 6:02 PM

LeBron James has been suspended for tomorrow’s game at the Garden and hopefully all New Yorkers who bought tickets to see him play can get an immediate refund – 6:02 PM

LeBron has been suspended one game for hitting Isaiah Stewart, who has been suspended two games.

Didn’t think LeBron would be suspended considering Tuesday he plays at MSG for the only time this season … and on TNT.

His first game back: Wed. in Indy. – 6:02 PM

LeBron James suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart suspended two games, NBA announces: pic.twitter.com/cF1e9Sk8vb – 6:01 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

LeBron James has been suspended for tomorrow night’s game against the Knicks, the NBA announces. – 6:01 PM

NBA announces both Isaiah Stewart has been suspended 2 games and LeBron James has been suspended 1 game for the altercation in Detroit last night. – 6:01 PM

LeBron has been suspended for tomorrow’s game at MSG – 6:01 PM

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for his role in the roughhousing with LeBron James on Sunday. James was suspended one game. – 6:01 PM

The NBA says Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two games and LeBron James for one for yesterday’s incident. pic.twitter.com/R8yNEyKcDW – 6:01 PM

Lmaooooo Stewart got 2 games and LeBron got 1 lololol that is rich – 6:01 PM

The NBA has suspended Isaiah Stewart two games and LeBron James one game for their altercation in Detroit last night. – 6:01 PM

Two-game suspension for Isaiah Stewart. One-game suspension for LeBron James. – 6:01 PM

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart is suspended two games and #Lakers LeBron James one game for their scuffle on SUnday. – 6:00 PM

LeBron James has been suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart receives two-game suspension for roles in altercation during Lakers-Pistons. – 6:00 PM

Almost 24 hours later and still believe Isaiah Stewart overreacted to the LeBron foul. – 5:39 PM

LeBron reportedly tried to track down Isaiah Stewart to apologize nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/22/leb… – 5:29 PM

Sorry if this has been mentioned but I’ve been away from the bird app most of the day:

LeBron scored his eighth, ninth & 10th points with a 3 at 10:43 of the third, a minute and change before his ejection – keeping his NBA-record double-digit scoring streak alive at 1,048 games. – 5:15 PM

For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! Among the topics, could the “LeBron v. Isaiah Stewart” incident actually serve as a rallying point for the Lakers? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/8O46Nbj3kt0?t=… – 4:52 PM

New video: “It could have made us unravel or it could have brought us together,” DeAndre Jordan said in the aftermath of the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart incident on Sunday. L.A. believes it was a moment that ended up making it a better team. My @SportsCenter report from Detroit pic.twitter.com/SiVjBFkFDV – 4:23 PM

my jaw will drop if the NBA suspends LeBron today. pic.twitter.com/IxVkdJXRrp – 3:12 PM

The Lakers have upgraded Austin Reaves from out to doubtful for their game against the Knicks tomorrow.

LeBron James remains questionable. Anthony Davis is probable. – 2:45 PM

Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks. Obviously, we still don’t know if LeBron will be suspended: pic.twitter.com/bAlqOLnfGB – 2:44 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel last night: “We’re gonna get everybody’s best punch every night.” Actually, LeBron delivered his best shot and the Lakers woke up. Will it spark a revival? New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩ sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-e… – 2:10 PM

Carmelo Anthony on the possibility of LeBron James not being available to play in tomorrow’s game against the Knicks: “We not gonna put that energy out there. We not gonna put that energy there.” – 2:01 PM

Asked what he thinks it would mean to LeBron to miss a game at the Garden if there’s league discipline, Melo protests: “We’re not gonna put that energy out there.” – 2:00 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Ted Davis @nbated

A Toe and a Knee. LeBron recreates Malice at the Palace. @Palermo_Villa @IRONJOC https://t.co/vwJDH8Zzrr pic.twitter.com/XDp6yD3eVV – 12:55 PM

On today’s No Dunks, we predict the LeBron + Beef Stew suspensions, discuss the Kings finally firing Luke Walton, and share other NBA weekend winners + losers.

📼: https://t.co/eq32OOFqcg

🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS

✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC

🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/whFtyS4qBP – 12:53 PM

Monday column: Right or wrong, expect #Pistons Isaiah Stewart to bear brunt of punishment from dustup with LeBron James: https://t.co/00mMDdsMDX pic.twitter.com/kkABZjcgHd – 12:15 PM

When #Pistons Isaiah Stewart was charging toward LeBron James, it was Cade Cunningham who tried three times to put himself between Stewart and James. I asked him what he was thinking.

His response: “I’m trying to stop him from maybe getting into trouble … I don’t know.” – 11:47 AM

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We broke down a bizarre win over Detroit, LeBron v. Isaiah Stewart, whether this can be a rallying point and why Anthony Davis has to be the Lakers’ best player. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:38 AM

Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!

🤼‍♂️ LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart Ejected

🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters

🏀 Tonight’s Preview

🔊 https://t.co/RnjGbIpHLe pic.twitter.com/cw9jGkSN5S – 11:17 AM

So now that we’ve had enough time to decompress, let’s recap how insane Pistons-Lakers was:

— Jerami Grant hit four 3s in 60 seconds

— Beef Stew-Bron fracas

— Cade Cunningham had his first trip-dub

— Lakers came back from 17

— Russ tapped into old Russ

— Dwight hit TWO 3s – 11:13 AM

LeBron James’ PER is at 20.7 this season.

The last time he had a season with PER under 24 was 2003-04. – 10:42 AM

LeBron James opens as the favorite if he and Isaiah Stewart want to settle their feud in a boxing ring, according to @BovadaOfficial. pic.twitter.com/v77Z0bckY2 – 10:34 AM

Here are some LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart odds for the Lakers-Pistons game on Nov. 28 from @BovadaOfficial. pic.twitter.com/gUg03NwZGB – 10:31 AM

Three things to know: Suspensions are coming, will LeBron get one? nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/22/thr… – 10:02 AM

The @Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James became the 11th player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3PM in last night’s win over the Pistons.

James is both the tallest (6’9″) and heaviest (250 lbs.) player in that group. pic.twitter.com/46UVVif7I6 – 9:31 AM

Royce Da 5’9 is going to have an Isaiah Stewart bar eventually and I can’t wait to see how he does it. – 9:24 AM

#Pistons Dwane Casey to Isaiah Stewart on LeBron James altercation: ‘Don’t let this define who you are’: https://t.co/pRmlDtu7X4 pic.twitter.com/yZiujY1LVP – 8:59 AM

LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart ejected after bloody scrap; #Lakers edge #Pistons: https://t.co/iRpJ4LZBEH pic.twitter.com/PLNU7ucUkE – 8:54 AM

Isaiah Stewart “shouldn’t be facing anything” after last night’s altercation, Dwane Casey said. From @dgauruder freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:58 AM

I’ve shared pre game court time with Dame,CJ,Steph,Bron,and the cheerleaders🤣🤣.. cray – 4:51 AM

Stop it!!! When you in the trenches th atat’s what can happen basketball has gotten so soft Oo please!! Don’t hold Lebron you won’t get a fist or a bo to the face.. that’s number one number two if I’m him and I get a bo to the face I’m reacting the same way but… – 3:13 AM

Man, Isaiah Stewart is not one of those dudes that is trying to get held back for a fight. I don’t really even blame him for pissed about that. – 2:06 AM

Latest @BleacherReport Some thoughts on the LeBron, Isaiah Stewart fracas – was LeBron’s smack intentional? If Stewart’s reaction was worse than the trigger, how does the NBA dole out appropriate punishment? Does LBJ escape suspension? bleacherreport.com/articles/29506… – 12:59 AM

Radio Roulette hotline is live @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy

Lakers comeback, Stewart vs. LeBron, Warriors Death Star, Suns kicking everyone’s ass, Knicks/Bulls i guess, Jamie Dutton stinks, date night.

Taking your calls ⬇️

twitter.com/i/spaces/1dRJZ… – 10:53 PM

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart required five stitches after the game, according to the team. – 10:00 PM

Pistons have three games until they play the Lakers again. Isaiah Stewart was justifiably angry, but the league may come down hard on him losing control.

The question is how big the disparity between his punishment and LeBron’s will be. That elbow LeBron threw was vicious – 9:50 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on whether Isaiah Stewart should be facing any further punishment from the league: pic.twitter.com/xjfd6vFMPR – 9:37 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on what he told Isaiah Stewart after the incident: pic.twitter.com/FTQitEKNF6 – 9:36 PM

Referee Scott Foster: “After Isaiah Stewart left the court, Cory Joseph was anticipating he may come around the back of house and enter the Laker bench from the opposite side. So, he was going to intercept him. I actually told Cory that would be good.” – 9:35 PM

Pool Report on the Ejection of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart in the Third Quarter of Tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons Game. pic.twitter.com/HyCZ48Qcn1 – 9:35 PM

Pool report on the ejection of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart in tonight’s Lakers-Pistons game in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Yl1JYZuLPO – 9:33 PM

I was the pool reporter tonight. Here’s Scott Foster on the altercation between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/EjMGnnTycX – 9:32 PM

Russell Westbrook learns he was assessed a technical foul during the Isaiah Stewart/LeBron altercation. pic.twitter.com/sILG8e9Lzc – 9:32 PM

Predicting LeBron James’ suspension: History suggests 2-3 games for closed-fist hit on Isaiah Stewart …

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Jokic vs. Morris, Part II is on Nov. 29.

Weird how it worked out that way. – 9:13 PM

LeBron James ejected in bloody scrap with Isaiah Stewart; #Lakers stop #Pistons: https://t.co/iRpJ4LZBEH pic.twitter.com/wNe46goNgL – 9:11 PM

Anthony Davis on the LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart altercation: “Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what he tried to do. Nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it” pic.twitter.com/KIL1jp04sm – 9:09 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey said he told Isaiah Stewart, “Don’t let this define who you are.” – 9:09 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey doesn’t think he should face any trouble. “He was upset.” Stewart got stitches after. Casey talked to Isaiah after, told him: “This doesn’t define who you are.” – 9:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart incident: “He shouldn’t be facing anything. Not getting off the court in time (is a small thing)…I don’t see any ramifications from the league on that.” – 9:08 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on the altercation: “It was a tough place with Isaiah — his eye got cracked all the way all the way open … I don’t think (LeBron) James is a dirty player.” – 9:08 PM

If LeBron isn’t suspended for this… pic.twitter.com/wx2giBWIca – 9:07 PM

The Lakers do not plan to make LeBron James available for comment tonight – 9:07 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on being undersized with Isaiah Stewart: “Davis is 7-feet and he’s a talented man and athletic as hell and long…when we lost Stewart, that really hurt us.” – 9:06 PM

Frank Vogel on the Lakers coming back to win after the LeBron James ejection in Detroit: “To me, it’s one of the things that can change the momentum of your season” – 9:03 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron will not be addressing the media tonight, per a team spokesperson. – 9:01 PM

Anthony Davis says “everybody’s level raised” after LeBron James was ejected. – 9:00 PM

Lakers’ Anthony Davis: “Everyone in the league knows that [LeBron James] isn’t a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what [Isaiah Stewart] was trying to do. Nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it.” – 8:57 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Davis said Stewart’s response was unprecedented since AD’s been in NBA. – 8:57 PM

Davis said LeBron tried to apologize after he hit Stewart, said “everybody knows he’s not a dirty player” – 8:56 PM

Anthony Davis on the altercation: “You got cut above the eye. It wasn’t on purpose. We wasn’t gonna allow him to keep charging (LeBron).” – 8:54 PM

Anthony Davis: “Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy.” Says that the moment he realized he had clocked Stewart, LeBron was trying to apologize and say “my bad.” Once Stewart was charging, AD says “I don’t know what he was doing, but we wasn’t going to allow that – 8:54 PM

Some NBA cats go on fake, “Hold me back! Hold me back!” acts when the smoke hits the air. Isaiah Stewart was trucking cats like Billy Sims or Earl Campbell to get to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/kAGNBRMkxe – 8:50 PM

Lakers get back to .500 at 9-9 with a come-from-behind win in Detroit, 121-116, in a game LeBron was ejected for striking Isaiah Stewart in the face. AD 30p 10r 6a 5b 4s; Westbrook 26p 10a 9r 2s; Melo 18p on 5-of-8 from 3; Dwight 13p on 5-of-6 5r. – 8:47 PM

Bad ending for the Pistons, but fun game overall. Lakers lost LeBron, but the Pistons lost their best chance at slowing AD after Stewart’s ejection. Swung the game in LA’s favor. – 8:46 PM

The Lakers win with a 37-17 final quarter. Anthony Davis was sensational on both ends in the fourth, while Russell Westbrook scored 15 of his 26 points in that frame. The Lakers improve to 9-9 with a needed win after a three-game slide. The big question is what happens to LeBron. – 8:45 PM

Story: Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart that draws blood, sparks lengthy altercation @PostSports https://t.co/yU8E5wF4oE pic.twitter.com/itGWh8EEph – 8:37 PM

All that talk about Cade Cunningham being a team player is true. No one fought harder to keep Isaiah Stewart from getting to LeBron than Cade. – 8:35 PM

Davis just erased Cunningham at the rim, then made a shot on the other end. That might do it for the Lakers in their most impressive comeback of the season — when LeBron was ejected(!!!). – 8:31 PM

Isaiah Stewart lost his mind, but comparing what happened there to the Malice in the Palace tells me a lot of people need to go watch that doc. That was complete, uncontrolled insanity. Tonight wasn’t anywhere close to what happened during that Pistons-Pacers game. – 8:25 PM

LeBron ejected for shot to Pistons’ Stewart face; Stewart ejected for going after LeBron in wild scene nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/21/leb… – 8:21 PM

I’ll say this about Isaiah Stewart. In my 20-plus years of doing this, one of the nicest guys I have ever spoken to. Also one of the toughest. – 8:20 PM

Isaiah Stewart broke more tackles trying to go after LeBron James than every NFL running back combined on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/2eHm1yjddP – 8:20 PM

What a surreal scene. Isaiah Stewart not only wanted to take on LeBron James and everyone on the Lakers but he calmly did the “it’s over, I’m done” walk off multiple times before sprinting back to get his revenge. The back door attempt at the end is crazy. pic.twitter.com/5W0wmhtOUZ – 8:09 PM

can’t stop watching this person “try” to stop isaiah stewart pic.twitter.com/5OPYIKPwE8 – 8:09 PM

Upon closer, and closer reviews, that looked like a closed fist from LeBron – 8:06 PM

Reminder that #Pistons are at #Lakers next Sunday in Los Angeles. Zero chance that #Pistons Isaiah Stewart plays in that game. – 8:05 PM

Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart seemed to be fine initially, but things seemed to escalate after he realized how bloody he was.

He wasn’t wrong, but the optics are going to be what the NBA sees more than the circumstances. – 8:03 PM

What was it Rudy Gobert said last week amid the Turner altercation?

‘Guys that aren’t about that life need to stop acting like they are…’

Isaiah Stewart about that life, ain’t nobody messing with that guy from here on out.

Damnnnnnnnnn – 8:02 PM

Official prediction: Isaiah Stewart will get a game. That’ll be it. – 8:01 PM

Everyone will talk about the Beef Stew/LeBron altercation. But I’ll say this.. the #Pistons are about to hang 100 on the #Lakers through 3 quarters. LA couldn’t guard Tim Boyle. – 7:58 PM

Don’t be surprised if #Pistons Isaiah Stewart is suspended multiple games — and maybe more games than LeBron James. – 7:58 PM

LeBron James ejected after elbow (or fist) to Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart draws blood sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-e… – 7:58 PM

Would/should the Lakers without LeBron even be favored in a game on the road against the Pistons? They’re now down 13 with 13 mins left in the game. – 7:57 PM

Miami gonna be trying to call up the Pistons about Isaiah Stewart by the deadline now – 7:55 PM

With LeBron possibly getting suspended, an 8-12 record and a six-game losing streak coming out of this road trip now seems entirely possible. – 7:54 PM

Lakers TV is hilarious right now. “LeBron James drew blood on Isaiah Stewart” “LeBron went over to apologize and Stewart was having none of it”. This is cable news propaganda – 7:53 PM

One game to Bron and fine Isaiah Stewart.

Whatchu expect bruh to do when he get punched in the face and bleeding? – 7:53 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Isaiah Stewart did box as a kid, and when I asked if he hurt other kids, he said “I don’t want to talk about it.”

theathletic.com/2394021/2021/0… – 7:52 PM

People getting on Isaiah Stewart for going a bit crazy but I feel like you should be allowed to do almost anything you want with no judgment when you’re bleeding from your eye area from an elbow at a basketball game – 7:51 PM

Isaiah Stewart is 100% on the list of players who will bleep you up – 7:49 PM

Isaiah Stewart took a big shot. pic.twitter.com/NTPKIKv7JQ – 7:49 PM

Isaiah Stewart trying (and succeeding? we’ll see) to be an even bigger cult hero. – 7:48 PM

Gotta imagine a suspension is coming for Isaiah Stewart. You lose it like that and you’re gonna miss a game or two.

The real question is if LeBron James also gets a suspension or not. Flagrant 2’s pretty regularly do also come with a one-game suspension. We’ll see tomorrow! – 7:48 PM

So many people making sure nobody touches LeBron pic.twitter.com/FewhH1L7IN – 7:45 PM

I’m currently observing the discourse around LeBron and the events in the Lakes-Pistons game – 7:44 PM

Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for this blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/fsRtNJgekF – 7:40 PM

This Isaiah Stewart eruption just kept gettin wilder and wilder 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/GO2F6vybMD – 7:40 PM

Wild scene on the floor here finally results in Ellington shooting 1 technical FT, and Jackson 2 on the other end (for the flagrant).

Pistons lead 79-67 with 9:18 left in the 3rd Q. THT is in for LeBron.

Crowd stayed calm and patient throughout, thankfully, here in Detroit. – 7:39 PM

LeBron James was ejected as a result of a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart, after an official’s review. pic.twitter.com/FQssFEw3jH – 7:38 PM

Isaiah Stewart, who suffered a cut to his face, is likely to get multiple game suspension. If LeBron gets a game that means he’s out vs the Knicks on Tuesday. – 7:38 PM

LeBron James has been ejected for a flagrant 2, two tech ejection for Isaiah Stewart, tech on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/ImP0tXA7wS – 7:37 PM

LeBron and Stewart both ejected. Russell Westbrook also with a technical. They’re going to try to start this game back up now… – 7:37 PM

Stu Lantz on our @SpectrumSN broadcast: “It’s almost like LeBron was trying to free his arm, and inadvertently clipped (Stewart),” as the two tossled for position on a rebound. – 7:36 PM

I guess it never occurred to me that LeBron getting ejected was something that could happen. – 7:36 PM

Isaiah Stewart is also ejected. Looks like Russ got a tech. Could not hear Scott Foster in the arena because of the uproar from the fans as soon as LeBron was ejected, followed by the PA instructing the audience NOT to throw anything on the floor. – 7:36 PM

Also, I’m not sure if Isaiah Stewart got tossed. I imagine so, but I couldn’t hear it after the elation of LeBron getting tossed. – 7:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Bill Oram @billoram

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Wow LeBron ejected – 7:35 PM

LeBron James gets ejected. This place erupts with boos toward LeBron. The Detroiters who are wearing Lakers jerseys have turned back into Detroiters.

You don’t mess with Beef Stew lol. – 7:35 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Bill Oram @billoram

Sean Highkin @highkin

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Might remind everyone we are in Detroit, where there’s a sensitivity to these things. – 7:32 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

LeBron will get ejected. That was intentional. – 7:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

That’s where the blood came from apparently. – 7:32 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Bill Oram @billoram

Bill Oram @billoram

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

These two teams play a week from today in LA. – 7:28 PM

Omg Isaiah Stewart has absolutely lost it – 7:28 PM

Stewart is bleeding all over the place. He just tried to go at LeBron AGAIN. – 7:28 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

There’s blood coming from his eye. – 7:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Had a chance to be +8 in the Jordan-at-center lineup, instead it’s 20-17 with ‘Melo about to check in. – 6:23 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Westbrook has a pair of mid-range pull-up J’s, and LeBron 2 FG’s to go with a DJ dunk.

LAL are 8 of 11, and DET 6 of 12, into the first time out. – 6:18 PM

