ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jefferson gives Vikings go-to target, and big-game mentality

By DAVE CAMPBELL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2yC8_0d4LVVqS00
1 of 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson strutted onto the field for pregame warmups wearing a black-and-purple T-shirt bearing the likeness of his Hall of Fame predecessor Randy Moss.

That was quite the bold statement by Minnesota’s precocious wide receiver, particularly before the Vikings played rival Green Bay.

“Just trying to be a legend, trying to make big plays. Why not carry after him? He’s one of the best in the game. I just love playing the game, love the rivalry and love these intense big games,” Jefferson said.

His performance on Sunday afternoon was even more audacious: eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over the Packers.

“I heard him say the other day that he lives for games like this,” coach Mike Zimmer said.

The Vikings would be wise to let their lanky star continue to feast on those high stakes. With their record evened at 5-5 to take the lead in an especially large and unremarkable crowd of competitors for the NFC’s final two wild-card spots, the Vikings have in Jefferson the type of game-breaking player who can mean the difference between making the playoffs and staying home.

“He’s very confident. I don’t think any of this stuff bothers him. He thinks he’s a great player, and he is a great player,” Zimmer said. “He really doesn’t have any prima donna in him as far as not working in practice or being late or anything like that. He just goes about his business. I think he just loves to go play and loves to practice, and I think he loves the limelight, too. I think he loves catching the ball and scoring touchdowns. Hopefully he can continue to do that.”

In the five games the Vikings have won, Jefferson has been targeted 54 times by Kirk Cousins and totaled 634 receiving yards. In their five losses? Just 35 targets. Only 310 yards.

“I’m sure he gets frustrated, we all get frustrated, but he never shows it. He’s just the same guy day in and day out,” pass-catching sidekick Adam Thielen said. “He’s always got a smile on his face, is always having fun, but he also knows when to lock in.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has deftly moved Jefferson around the formations, including in the backfield multiple times against the Packers. One of his touchdowns came on an option route he turned into a skinny post after lining up behind Cousins at the snap.

“It just stresses your defense in a lot of different ways, and then it adds a layer to that when you can move him around,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

In the past two games, both wins, Cousins has sent 54% of his passes toward either Jefferson or Thielen. In the two games before that, both losses, the target rate was 40%.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

There’s always an asterisk by the big numbers allowed by a defense when they were produced by Aaron Rodgers, but LaFleur and the three-time NFL MVP took full advantage of the Vikings’ vulnerabilities while attempting to pass on 35 out of 54 plays.

Zimmer said the breakdowns in the second half, while the Packers scored touchdowns on all three possessions that averaged 85 yards apiece, were mostly his fault for calling the wrong coverages and rushes.

STOCK UP

Cousins posted his 25th game with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, passing Rodgers (24) for the second-most such games in NFL history in a player’s first 10 seasons. Only Dan Marino (26) had more, and Cousins has seven more games to pass him.

Cousins is third in the league in passer rating (106.3) with 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions this year.

STOCK DOWN

Defensive ends Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum combined for just one tackle. Backup defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson generated some solid pressure while taking some turns at end, but the Vikings need more of a rush from their front four.

KEY NUMBER

The Vikings converted nine of 13 third downs for a season-best 69.2% rate. They jumped from 26th in the league to 19th in that category at 38.9% for the year.

INJURY REPORT

The season-ending injuries to defensive end Danielle Hunter and tight end Irv Smith Jr. still sting, but the Vikings are much healthier than they were a week ago.

Safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Patrick Peterson all returned for the defense against the Packers. Garrett Bradbury was cleared to play after his COVID-19 recovery, but Mason Cole stayed in the lineup at center. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce will miss at least two more games with his elbow injury.

Facing another strong defense at San Francisco this Sunday, Cousins must continue to strike the balance being turning the ball loose to his stars Jefferson and Thielen without doing so carelessly. Cousins said in hindsight a half-dozen of his throws against Green Bay were probably “too aggressive,” an assessment by the meticulous quarterback that might have raised some red flags with the coaching staff.

“I want him to keep doing it like he’s doing it. He can’t second-guess himself. If he throws an interception, that’s life,” Zimmer said. “But you keep going for the jugular, it’s going to open up a lot of other areas in the running game. It’s going to open up other players. We’ve just got to keep being that way.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer addresses Everson Griffen mental health incident

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer briefly addressed the ongoing mental health incident with defensive end Everson Griffen at Wednesday morning's press conference. The Vikings said the team's mental health professionals have been at Griffen's house since early this morning after the 33-year-old posted a disturbing video and series of screenshots on social media.
NFL
vikings.com

Lunchbreak: Jefferson, Vikings Get Solid Marks for Week 10 Road Win

Winning on the road is never easy in the NFL, but the Vikings managed to get such a victory in Week 10. Minnesota pulled off a 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers as the Vikings did enough late to have a close game end in their favor. John Breech...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Giving up on the Vikings? The Chargers are worthy of your cheers

No one should be surprised if the Vikings beat the Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers are last in the NFL against the run and the Vikings are at their best when they run the ball effectively. If the Vikings win, they will be 4-5 with eight games left, including matchups...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Justin Jefferson erupts, Vikings end losing streak in L.A.

During last week's loss to Baltimore, the Minnesota Vikings forgot about Justin Jefferson. Despite hauling in a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Jefferson had just five targets during the game and lamented about the Vikings' game plan during his weekly press conference. But on Sunday, the Vikings made no...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Point in a Game When Justin Jefferson Becomes a Beast

Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson bedazzled fans and pundits during his rookie season, following up his 2020 effort this season with an equally as impressive sophomore campaign through nine games. Last year, it was exciting for Vikings fans to realize the replacement for Stefon Diggs really wasn’t too far off Diggs’...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Marino
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

How Justin Jefferson dictates the success of the Vikings

Against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, wide receiver Justin Jefferson demonstrated the importance of the role he plays in the Minnesota Vikings success. Justin Jefferson is cutting up defenses again! The Minnesota Vikings 22-year-old standout wide receiver had a very efficient day against the Los Angeles Chargers en route to a crucial 27-20 win on Sunday.
NFL
WAFB

Justin Jefferson celebrates ‘monster’ game against Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver and current Vikings pass catcher, Justin Jefferson, had a “monster” day in Minnesota’s 34-31 win over the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 21. Jefferson racked up 104 yards receiving in the first quarter, the fourth-best in Viking history. He’s also the only player in...
NFL
247Sports

Packers' Davante Adams impressed by Vikings star Justin Jefferson

When the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings, two of the most exciting receivers in the NFL will do battle. Prior to their matchup, Packers star Davante Adams had a lot to say about second-year Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Leading up to the game between the NFC North...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Ap#Hall Of Fame#Nfc
FOX Sports

Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins have Minnesota Vikings on rise in NFC North

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was all smiles following his team's wild 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. And he had every right to be. The Vikings had just handed their more-heralded NFC North rivals only their third loss the season, pulling within two games of the division lead in the process.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Trying to be a legend': Justin Jefferson proves his worth to the Vikings again

Justin Jefferson wore a Randy Moss T-shirt in warmups on Sunday, proof that Minnesota greats appreciate history. Remember, Prince wore a ruffled shirt, just like Jimi Hendrix. Jefferson dressed for success, then undressed the Packers secondary in a performance that made you wonder if the Vikings have another receiver running a fly route toward the Hall of Fame.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Podcast: Justin Jefferson, Vikings offense outpace Packers in big win

Receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings offense outgunned Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers in a 34-31 win on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the latest turn in an eventful 2021 season. If the podcast player does not display on your...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Brainerd Dispatch

Justin Jefferson scores 2 touchdowns as Vikings defeat Packers

MINNEAPOLIS -- As he warmed up Sunday morning, second-year receiver Justin Jefferson wore a black T-shirt bearing four images of Randy Moss. Hours later, Jefferson dazzled against the rival Green Bay Packers, turning in a performance that would make the Minnesota Vikings legend proud. The 22-year-old topped 100 receiving yards...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy