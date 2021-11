Without a single win yet in his legal battles with the Biden administration, Attorney General Mark Brnovich has opened up a new front with a new lawsuit. Brnovich, hoping to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is co-leading a group of 11 other Republican attorneys general in a bid to get a federal judge there to void a mandate by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that 17 million health care workers employed at facilities getting federal dollars be vaccinated against Covid. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Monroe, La., details why Brnovich believes the move exceeds the agency’s authority.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO