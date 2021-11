ABILENE – The Midland Christian football team took advantage of its do-over against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic on Saturday night. The last time these two teams met on the field in mid-September, the Mustangs committed five turnovers and the Vikings had a big night rushing on the ball in a 48-28 loss that was later forfeited by Nolan because of the use of ineligible players.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO