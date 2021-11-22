Weekly Press Conference: Jalen Preston

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Kirk Herbstreit is liking what he is seeing from Ole Miss. The Rebels were slotted at No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday evening. They’re coming off a 29-19 win over Texas A&M in their most recent game and have 2 left in the regular season: Vanderbilt on Nov. 20 and Mississippi State on Nov. 25 in the Egg Bowl.
The Oklahoma Sooners dropped their second game of the season on Saturday night at the hands of their most hated rival. However, Spencer Rattler was all college football fans could talk about after the game. Rattler was replaced by Caleb Williams early on in the 2021 season and never won...
The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged) The tweet might not be real, but the smoke is. Folks on the sooner scoop board are beginning to worry.
Morgantown, West Virginia – Senior running back Leddie Brown has almost certainly played his final game for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Brown, who rushed for 156 yards against Kansas in the team’s final regular season game, will go down in West Virginia history as one of the greatest running backs in program history.
College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
According to his father, Dillon Gabriel’s decision to leave the UCF football program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal wasn’t an easy one. “It was a tough decision,” Garrett Gabriel told The Orlando Sentinel on Saturday afternoon, after the junior quarterback made the announcement via his social media accounts. “But he wants to explore opportunities with a program that’s better suited for ...
The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season. Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight...
With his team preparing to face Rutgers on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium Saturday (noon Eastern, BTN), Penn State head coach James Franklin held he weekly Zoom press conference from the facility’s media room Tuesday afternoon. You can see his entire Q&A session here or at the link below. In...
NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops brought a flamethrower to a discussion about the Sooners’ rivalry with Oklahoma State. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State occupy the same region, so their rivalry is backed in. The problem is it hasn’t exactly been competitive over the years. The Sooners’ rivalry with Texas has...
Another week, another hole the New Orleans Saints couldn’t dig themselves out of. Head coach Sean Payton could hardly contain his annoyance in a post-game press conference after a Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Even without a number of their starters, the Saints had a good chance at...
The latest AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes Sunday after one of the wildest rivalry weekends in recent memory, highlighted by Michigan's thrilling win over Ohio State, Alabama's escape at Auburn in four overtimes and Oklahoma State's win over Oklahoma. Georgia has received all 62 first-place votes for several weeks and that is not going to change after the Bulldogs took care of business at Georgia Tech, 45-0, to move to 12-0 heading into the SEC Championship.
They say that a picture’s worth a thousand words. But one picture of a Florida Gators fan at today’s Florida-Florida State game almost perfectly summarizes the entire fanbase. During ESPN’s broadcast of the game, cameras panned to one frustrated-looking fan at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It was hard to take...
Michigan winning The Game over Ohio State has massive implications in the next College Football Playoff Rankings. For the first time in a decade, the Michigan football team has beaten arch-rival Ohio State on the gridiron. Not only will the Wolverines be playing in their first Big Ten Championship game...
Tempers were high near the end of the Oregon State-Oregon rivalry game Saturday, with several players involved in a fight in the fourth quarter. Flags and fists were flying as both benches cleared and received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. One Beavers player was even ejected for his role in the incident....
