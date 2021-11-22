Weekly Press Conference: Jalen Preston

The latest AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes Sunday after one of the wildest rivalry weekends in recent memory, highlighted by Michigan's thrilling win over Ohio State, Alabama's escape at Auburn in four overtimes and Oklahoma State's win over Oklahoma. Georgia has received all 62 first-place votes for several weeks and that is not going to change after the Bulldogs took care of business at Georgia Tech, 45-0, to move to 12-0 heading into the SEC Championship.

