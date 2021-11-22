Weekly Press Conference: Antonio Johnson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nearly everybody said it couldn’t be done, but Michigan football wouldn’t take it couldn’t be done for an answer. The Wolverines not only beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, but they also dominated the No. 2 Buckeyes. They were unrelenting against the team most slated into the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff pretty much as an afterthought. But they play games for a reason, and the maize and blue proved they’re the best in the East.

