Weekly Press Conference: Antonio Johnson

Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports writer Cecil Hurt died Tuesday afternoon at UAB Hospital in Birmingham of complications from pneumonia. Hurt, 62, had worked for The Tuscaloosa News since 1982, becoming the newspaper’s sports editor and columnist seven years later. Alabama football coach Nick Saban said in a statement that Hurt...
On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
It’s a bad day to be an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. The No. 2 Buckeyes controlled their destiny heading into Saturday’s rivalry clash against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines. A win and they’d cement their spot in the Big Ten Championship with eyes on the College Football Playoff. A loss was never under consideration.
It has finally happened. On Saturday afternoon, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his first win over Ohio State. Michigan set the tone from the opening quarter, running the football at a consistent and efficient rate. Harbaugh’s squad finished the game with 297 rushing yards. Following the Wolverines’ win...
The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay apparently decided that Ryan Day didn’t need to get all of the smoke after the Buckeyes‘ loss to Michigan today. He wants some of it for himself. Taking to Twitter, McShay declared that even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, he would still put...
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nearly everybody said it couldn’t be done, but Michigan football wouldn’t take it couldn’t be done for an answer. The Wolverines not only beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, but they also dominated the No. 2 Buckeyes. They were unrelenting against the team most slated into the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff pretty much as an afterthought. But they play games for a reason, and the maize and blue proved they’re the best in the East.
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
The Oklahoma Sooners dropped their second game of the season on Saturday night at the hands of their most hated rival. However, Spencer Rattler was all college football fans could talk about after the game. Rattler was replaced by Caleb Williams early on in the 2021 season and never won...
The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
With a 60-14 win over South Alabama on Saturday night, Tennessee became bowl eligible in year one under Josh Heupel. With a bowl game as a certainty now, we take a look at the latest bowl projections for the Vols with one week remaining. CBS Sports Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections-...
Former Texas Longhorns running back Chris Samuels died Friday after being found at his home with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a report from The San Antonio Express-News. Samuel was 52 years old. Officers investigated it as a sudden death after they were called to Samuels' residence shortly after...
