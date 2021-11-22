ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers big man Joel Embiid back at facility, could return after road trip

By Ky Carlin
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Philadelphia 76ers have been working through a tough time at the moment as they have not had their best player, star big man Joel Embiid, since their Nov. 6 win over the Chicago Bulls. He has now missed seven games and Philadelphia has won only one of those contests.

Embiid entered the health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 8 and the Sixers have certainly missed him. He is their anchor on both ends of the floor and he is a guy who throws the team on his back when they need it.

While Embiid is unlikely to return on the team’s current road trip, he is now back at the team’s facility beginning to get back out on the floor. He is likely to rejoin the team when they come home from the trip. The Sixers have two games left on this 6-game trip starting with the Sacramento Kings on Monday and wrapping up with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The Sixers will return home on Saturday to host the Minnesota Timberwolves and that is the first game Embiid could return to play. If he does not return then, they do host the Orlando Magic on Nov. 29 so that is another option.

