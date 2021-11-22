ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Georges Niang discusses starting for Sixers with team so short-handed

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VET7c_0d4LM38i00
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Philadelphia 76ers continue trying to get back on track during their road trip while being so short-handed.

The team has welcomed back Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe from the league’s health and safety protocol, but the Sixers are still missing superstar big man Joel Embiid and veteran guard Danny Green. The latter is nursing tightness in his left hamstring.

Therefore, coach Doc Rivers has had to juggle lineups, and he recently turned to Georges Niang to start next to Andre Drummond in the frontcourt. That prompted the move of Tobias Harris to small forward to get more size out on the floor.

In the last two games as a starter, Niang is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 52.6% from the floor and 6-for-12 from deep. That helps take some pressure off Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey on the offensive end.

“I don’t know if it really changes much of anything for me,” said Niang. “My role on this team is to take and make open shots, and when I get an opportunity to drive at a bad close-out and create for others, that’s what I’m going to do. Obviously, with the starting unit, I don’t want to say there’s more weapons but Tobias, Seth, Tyrese, even when Joel is back there’s guys you are looking to [be] the focal point.”

At the end of the day, Niang’s role does not change. He has to be able to knock down open looks from deep, provide some versatile play, and continue to be a solid player on both ends of the floor whether he is starting for the Sixers or coming off the bench.

“I understand my role,” Niang finished. “I know what I’m capable of, and I don’t really ever get out of that box whether I’m starting or coming off the bench.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Diving into the resurrection of Georges Niang

Since coming to Philadelphia, Georges Niang has embraced the mindset that comes with playing for the city. During his media day, he referenced being a Northeast kid growing up near Boston as preparation for this. The 28-year-old has been limited in his NBA role throughout his career and has capitalized on the opportunity that the Sixers have given him. While it is only 14 games into the season, Niang is averaging a career-high in minutes, points, assists, and three-point attempts. In addition, he has played with an infectious swagger and become an emotional difference-maker on the Sixers.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Georges Niang returns to Utah a different, better player

Four months ago, most fans of the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t know the name Georges Niang. A former second-round pick out of Iowa State by the Indiana Pacers, Niang played 206 of his first 229 NBA games as a member of the Utah Jazz, first on a two-way contract and then on a standard three-year, $4.9 million deal that ran through the 2020-21 NBA season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Sixers’ Niang might be NBA’s most self-deprecating player, and here’s why

Georges Niang knows where he’s lacking and that’s been the case for quite a while. As a high school teammate of current Knicks center Nerlens Noel at Tilton School in New Hampshire, he understood trying to match athletic prowess with a sensational leaper was a poor idea. “The biggest thing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
numberfire.com

Georges Niang starting for 76ers Thursday; Shake Milton to bench

Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Niang has been coming off the bench for the entirety of his 76ers tenure to this point, but that will change Thursday night. Against Denver, head coach Doc Rivers is opting to use a larger starting lineup. As such, Niang will get the nod down low alongside Andre Drummond, and Shake Milton will revert to a role off the bench.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jazz Welcome Back Georges Niang With Tribute on Tuesday

For the first time since last season, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Georges Niang returned to play at the Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. Except for this time, he was suited up for the visitors as he signed a deal with the Sixers over the offseason. Coming out of...
NBA
Yardbarker

We Are Now Witnessing the Reign of King Georges of Niang

The Sixers are benefitting from a breakout year by one of their free-agent signings. We are now witnessing the reign of King Georges of Niang. Georges Niang made his second consecutive start for the Sixers against the Portland Trailblazers. While the outcome of the game wasn’t what we had been hoping for, Niang still played an efficient 35 minutes in the starting group, shooting 6/11 from the field (54.5%) and 3/6 from beyond the arc (50.0%). Niang also contributed 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in his second start of the year.
NBA
Yardbarker

Georges Niang Thinks Tyrese Maxey Turned Into a 'Killer' for Sixers

The Sixers had a big question mark surrounding the point guard position heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season. As their full-time starting point guard Ben Simmons requested a trade and embarked on a holdout, the Sixers had no choice but to give the former first-round pick Tyrese Maxey a shot.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Handed#Health And Safety#Sixers Wire
numberfire.com

Georges Niang playing with Sixers' second unit on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Niang will come off Philadelphia's bench after Tobias Harris was announced as Saturday's starter against the Timberwolves. In a matchup against a Minnesota team allowing a 105.3 defensive rating, our models project Niang to score...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy