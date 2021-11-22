Georges Niang discusses starting for Sixers with team so short-handed

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Philadelphia 76ers continue trying to get back on track during their road trip while being so short-handed.

The team has welcomed back Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe from the league’s health and safety protocol, but the Sixers are still missing superstar big man Joel Embiid and veteran guard Danny Green. The latter is nursing tightness in his left hamstring.

Therefore, coach Doc Rivers has had to juggle lineups, and he recently turned to Georges Niang to start next to Andre Drummond in the frontcourt. That prompted the move of Tobias Harris to small forward to get more size out on the floor.

In the last two games as a starter, Niang is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 52.6% from the floor and 6-for-12 from deep. That helps take some pressure off Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey on the offensive end.

“I don’t know if it really changes much of anything for me,” said Niang. “My role on this team is to take and make open shots, and when I get an opportunity to drive at a bad close-out and create for others, that’s what I’m going to do. Obviously, with the starting unit, I don’t want to say there’s more weapons but Tobias, Seth, Tyrese, even when Joel is back there’s guys you are looking to [be] the focal point.”

At the end of the day, Niang’s role does not change. He has to be able to knock down open looks from deep, provide some versatile play, and continue to be a solid player on both ends of the floor whether he is starting for the Sixers or coming off the bench.

“I understand my role,” Niang finished. “I know what I’m capable of, and I don’t really ever get out of that box whether I’m starting or coming off the bench.”

