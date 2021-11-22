Today in History

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Today is Monday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2021. There are 39 days left in the year. In 1718, English pirate Edward Teach — better known as “Blackbeard” — was killed during a battle off present-day North Carolina. In 1906, the “S-O-S” distress signal was adopted at the...

www.fredericknewspost.com

accesswdun.com

In French Pantheon, Josephine Baker makes history yet again

PARIS (AP) — France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries. On Tuesday, a coffin carrying soils from the U.S., France...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
E! News

Tom Hanks 3 Favorite Film Roles Might Surprise You

Watch: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens. Life is so much more than a box of chocolates to Tom Hanks. On Nov. 10, the Oscar winner sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about the favorite films he has worked on during his 40-year career in Hollywood. With nearly 100 films on his résumé and two Oscars, he has a lot to cherry-pick from, but the big ones that stand out have special ‘personal' meaning.
MOVIES
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
iheart.com

On This Day In 1984, Do They Know It's Christmas?

In 1984 Bob Geldof and Midge Ure watched in horror at television reports of the 1983–85 famine in Ethiopia. The two musicians decided to do something about it. On this day in 1984, November 25th Band-Aid was formed. A supergroup consisting of Paul McCartney, U2’s Bono and Adam Clayton, David Bowie, Phil Collins, Sting, and a bunch of other members of big-name ‘80s bands headed into a London studio to record the benefit single “Do They Know It’s Christmas.” The single was released in the U.K. on December 3, 1984 and entered the UK Singles Chart at number one and stayed there for five weeks, becoming the Christmas number one of 1984. The record became the fastest selling single in UK chart history, selling a million copies in the first week alone and passing 3 million on the last day of 1984. The original version of "Do They Know It's Christmas?" has sold 3.8 million copies in the UK to date. An extended version with spoken-word wishes was also created.
MUSIC
Times and Democrat

Photos: Josephine Baker through the years

France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

Don’t let the inspiring story of Josephine Baker story erase France’s pervasive racism

Josephine Baker, one of the most fascinating figures of French 20th-century history, is finally being interred at the Panthéon, after an announcement by President Emmanuel Macron in August. She is the first woman of color and first artist to be interred at the mausoleum, which houses the remains of the most distinguished French citizens. There is no doubt she deserves the honor — but France should not use this moment to congratulate itself on its treatment of people of color.
SOCIETY
#Milwaukee Brewers#American Music Awards#English#The First Battle Of Ypres#Allied#The China Clipper#British#Chinese#The U N Security Council#Conservative Party#Balkan#Cambodian#The Khmer Rouge
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Josephine Baker: a timely addition to the Panthéon

Above the portico columns of the Panthéon in Paris, which was completed the year after the storming of the Bastille, a solemn inscription reads, “To Great Men From a Grateful Nation”. Well over 200 years later, the famous mausoleum remains overwhelmingly the resting place of male heroes of the French nation, from Jean-Jacques Rousseau to Jean Moulin. But on Tuesday they will be joined by a black female dancer, singer and civil rights activist from Missouri, who spent her life breaking down barriers of exclusion.
SOCIETY
Axios

Josephine Baker's encore

Josephine Baker, the late American-born singer and entertainer who fought with the French Resistance during World War II, will receive one of France's highest civilian honors on Nov. 30 as the first Black woman to be buried in Paris' Pantheon. Why it matters: Activists are using her reinterment to raise...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Sergei Loznitsa Discusses IDFA Winner ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ and the Liberation of Lithuania

Detailing Lithuania’s attempts to break away from the Soviet Union, from protests in 1989 to Vilnius’ Bloody Sunday in 1991, when Soviet troops attempted to stage a coup, Sergei Loznitsa became interested in the man in the midst of it all: Vytautas Landsbergis, the first Head of Parliament of Lithuania after its independence declaration. “I started this project with a simple question: ‘Why nobody in Lithuania filmed him before?’ He is such a great man, great storyteller,” says the helmer. “Mr. Landsbergis” was crowned as best film at IDFA, with Danielius Kokanauskis awarded for editing. Recalling his 2015 film “The Event” on...
MOVIES
AFP

Josephine Baker to be first black woman immortalised in France's Pantheon

Josephine Baker, the French-American dancer, singer and actress who mesmerised France with performances mocking colonialism and later joined the French Resistance, will become the first black woman to be immortalised in France's Pantheon mausoleum Tuesday. A singer and actress as well as dancer, she adopted France wholeheartedly, taking French nationality upon her marriage to industrialist Jean Lion in 1937.
SOCIETY

