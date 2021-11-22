ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA Reactivates Tow to Go in Florida for Thanksgiving

 4 days ago
AAA Tow to Go is back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Since 1998, AAA Tow o Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. Tow to Go is available Wednesday through Monday in select locations. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet should be treated as a backup plan.

“AAA is proud to bring back this life-saving program this Thanksgiving,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA and the Auto Club Group. “Now as millions of Americans get behind the wheel this holiday weekend, none of them will have an excuse for driving impaired. However, we still strongly encourage people to plan ahead and identify a safe ride home, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

According to national data from NHTSA, there were 10,142 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drivers impaired by alcohol in all of 2019. Of those fatalities, 417 occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday.

From November – December 2020, there were 1,052 crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both in Florida – according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In addition, there were 5,442 DUI citations issued across the state. Cases like these could be prevented if impaired drivers found a safe ride home.

AAA TOW TO GO OVERVIEW

Available Dates

6:00PM Wednesday, November 24 – 6:00AM Monday, November 29

Service Areas

FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte) and IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Florida Seeing Highest Thanksgiving Gas Prices Since 2013

AAA released a report on Monday showing Florida gas prices set a new 2021 high last week as 2.6 million Floridians prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The state average price for gasoline jumped 10 cents mid-week, reaching $3.36 per gallon. That’s the highest daily average price since September 2014.
Ron DeSantis Proposes Five-Month Gas Tax Holiday

With the Legislature getting ready to kick off the new year with its regular session, this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a five-month gas tax holiday. The governor insisted his proposal would lead to “more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Floridians” and “will save up to $200 for the average Florida family.”
Ashley Moody: FCC Needs to Do More to Stop Robocallers From Misusing Legitimate Phone Numbers

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced this week that she is leading efforts to garner support for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) continued attempts to fight illegal robocalls. Scammers are finding ways to circumvent previously implemented anti-robocall technology to continue bombarding citizens with scam messages. Moody weighed in on the...
Gas Prices Slowly Lowering in Florida as Crude Oil Prices Drop

AAA released a study this week showing gas prices in Florida are drifting lower as crude oil prices drop. Crude oil prices remain the primary driver behind prices at the pump. In October, the price of US crude surged 12 percent, which raised the cost of producing gasoline. During that time, the state average increased by a total of 27 cents per gallon.
Ron DeSantis Announces $8.6 Million for Workforce Training for Veterans

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $8.6 million in Get There Faster: Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Governor’s Reserve Funds grants have been awarded to workforce development boards across the state to expand career and workforce training opportunities for military veterans and spouses seeking employment. The governor’s announcement comes as...
Conservatives for Clean Energy Florida: Solar Industry Leads to $18.3 Billion in Economic Impact Across State

The rooftop solar industry supports sustained economic development throughout Florida and generates $18.3 billion in economic impact, according to a new study released on Tuesday by Conservatives for Clean Energy Florida (CCE). The Washington Economics Group produced the study “Comprehensive Economic Development Impacts of the Rooftop Solar Power Industry on...
