U.S. Stocks Slip From Record Highs, Powell Continues as Fed Chair

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stock futures were mixed in early APAC deals Tuesday, with major benchmarks retreating from near record highs to finish mixed in regular trading as investors proved cautious amid surging coronavirus infection rates across Europe, while bond yields ticked higher after President Joe Biden nominated Powell as chair and...

au.investing.com

Comments / 0

FOX40

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. […]
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
investing.com

Morgan Stanley Can See Dollar Tree at $170 Soon

Investing.com — Morgan Stanley told investors Friday that it wouldn't surprise them to see Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR ) continue to drift toward the $170 to $180 range over the next several months. Shares of Dollar Tree fell 3.7% on Friday, to around $141. Analyst Vincent Sinisi told investors...
KTLA

Stocks fall sharply as new variant detected in South Africa spreading across globe; Dow loses 950 points

Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The S&P 500 index […]
investmentu.com

Precious Metal Stocks to Buy With Powell Reappointed as FED Chair

Precious metal stocks are outperforming the market right now with rising concerns over inflation. But, with President Biden nominating Jerome Powell as Fed chair for a second term, metal futures nosedived as a result. The events suggest investors believe with Powell remaining in his position, certain policies will stay that...
finance-commerce.com

Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday he’s nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell’s stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed’s ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market. Biden also said he...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Powell selected to remain Fed chair

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Monday he is nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing his stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market. Biden also said...
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Soars On Powell’s Renomination As Fed Chair

The U.S. dollar soared against all of the major currencies after President Joe Biden officially renominated Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman. Dr. Lael Brainard, the only other realistic candidate, will become vice-chairman when Richard Clarida’s term ends in January. When it comes to central bankers, investors generally prefer continuity, which explains why the U.S. dollar shot instantly higher when Biden’s announcement was made. After months of uncertainty, investors see today’s decision as a green light for further policy normalization. At the beginning of November, the Fed said it will begin to taper asset purchases, but over the past week, a growing chorus of central bankers are calling for faster taper or rapid removal of accommodation, including Vice-Chair Clarida, Governor Christopher J. Waller and Fed President James Bullard.
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down as Investors Digest Powell’s Renomination as Fed Chair

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Tuesday morning, with Jerome Powell’s renomination as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman continuing to fuel bets on quicker monetary policy tightening. South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.54% by 9:16 PM ET (2:16 AM GMT), with the Bank of Korea handing down its...
