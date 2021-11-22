U.S. Stocks Slip From Record Highs, Powell Continues as Fed Chair

The U.S. dollar soared against all of the major currencies after President Joe Biden officially renominated Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman. Dr. Lael Brainard, the only other realistic candidate, will become vice-chairman when Richard Clarida’s term ends in January. When it comes to central bankers, investors generally prefer continuity, which explains why the U.S. dollar shot instantly higher when Biden’s announcement was made. After months of uncertainty, investors see today’s decision as a green light for further policy normalization. At the beginning of November, the Fed said it will begin to taper asset purchases, but over the past week, a growing chorus of central bankers are calling for faster taper or rapid removal of accommodation, including Vice-Chair Clarida, Governor Christopher J. Waller and Fed President James Bullard.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO