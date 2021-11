Dragon Ball: The Breakers has been revealed by Bandai Namco, and it is new take on the franchise. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an eight player online title in which survival is the key. Of these eight players one takes on the role of Raider whose mission is to take out the remaining players who are known as the Survivors. Raiders are incredibly powerful whereas Survivors have no powers and will instead have to use skills and power ups. Raiders will have the choice of playing as either Cell, Buu, or Frieza.

