Call of Duty: Vanguard Silencers and Subsonic Ammo don’t work as they might seem

Call of Duty: Vanguard sales are coming out. In this article, we'll tell you how the game's doing. Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally out, and like it or hate it, Call of Duty has a special way of finding itself at the top of the sales charts every year, regardless of how angry the community gets over a particular entry in the franchise. However, Call of Duty: Vanguard might break this trend, selling fewer copies than other Call of Duty games in key markets during its launch window. In this article, we’ll explain what you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard sales.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO