Castleford Tigers have released a statement declaring how they will spend the full £2 million that could potentially be given to the club by Wakefield Council. It comes following the decision by the new Rugby League Resilience Fund to offer a grant of up to £2m each to Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers. It would support all three clubs to meet the current, and potential future, Rugby Football League (RFL) conditions on stadium facilities as well as improving community use at the sites.

RUGBY ・ 9 DAYS AGO