If you know then you know. And you probably also know this: if your team made it to the third round of the playoffs, that’s one louder than last week, isn’t it?. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we have 11 win-or-go-home high school football games for Central Texas fans to enjoy this week. All of them come at you on Friday. The schedule begins with a top-10 showdown between Lorena and Columbus at 1:30 on Friday afternoon at Texas State’s Bobcat Stadium and ends with a couple of 7:30 kickoffs Friday night — Abbott vs. Coolidge in Mexia and Riesel vs. Franklin in Belton.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO