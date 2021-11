In Netflix's new supernatural drama series Hellbound, gods will occasionally take the form of gorilla-like creatures who appear out of nowhere, clobber an unsuspecting individual into a bloody pulp, torch that person's body into a crispy skeleton, and then run off into a mystical portal. A particularly brutal one of these attacks plays out in the opening moments of the first episode, setting a foreboding tone of menace spiked with absurdity. There will be more confrontations like this as the series progresses, like little violent Donkey Kong nightmares dropped into an otherwise largely realistic depiction of daily life in Seoul, South Korea.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO