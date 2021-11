TRAVERSE CITY — A new fund at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation aims to more robustly equip northern Michigan with qualified mental health workers. The Mental Health and Well-Being Support Fund was created through a donation from Kate Dahlstrom, who established it with $25,000 and a pledge to match up to $50,000 of additional contributions. The money is earmarked to help pay for the education of those pursuing careers in behavioral health with an intention to work in the local community when they complete their studies.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO