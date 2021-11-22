ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two arrested after attack on busy Sunderland street leaves man with facial injuries

By Ryan Smith
Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incident is reported to have taken place at around 6.30pm on Saturday, November 20 on General Graham Street in the Chester Road area of Sunderland. It is understood that the attackers, who had their faces covered, assaulted the male who suffered facial injuries before all parties left the...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after refusing to leave apartment; strikes a police officer.

Just before 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 10th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Dayton for reports of an unwanted subject. At the apartment, officers met with the residents who told police the female resident’s brother had been staying with them, but his ongoing drug use is an issue and the couple just wanted him to leave. Officers met with an uncooperative 29-year old Max Matiala of Galesburg who refused to come out of a back bedroom telling officers they would have to shoot him, according to police reports. It was discovered that Matiala had a valid $100,000 Knox County Warrant for perjury and a valid Knox County Warrant for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. As offices attempted to detain Matiala, he told police his “body was full of lightning.” Matiala continually resisted – pulling away from officers. Police were forced to just a taser and Matiala struck an officer in the face in the process. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with the warrants, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Northumbria Police#Crimestoppers
New York Post

Man jumped by two attackers on NYC train: cops

Two attackers jumped a man on a Manhattan train early Tuesday, cops said. The victim was on a southbound 6 train at 96th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side around 1:50 a.m. when the duo assaulted him, cops said. The victim suffered a cut on his head,...
MANHATTAN, NY
MyArkLaMiss

Two arrested after violent injury causes child death

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating the death of a child, while family members mourn her loss. Officials said the little girl suffered what they called horrific brain trauma. Joy Saint just turned two years old on November 7th.  Around 12:30 a.m. November 14th, beach police received a call […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kezi.com

Two people arrested after reportedly robbing a man at gunpoint

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon after reportedly robbing a man at gunpoint. Deputies responded to the area of Marcola Rd. and Hayden Bridge Rd. after receiving the report of an armed robbery that just occurred at the Hayden Bridge Landing just before 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
JANESVILLE, WI
NRToday.com

Roseburg man arrested after allegedly assaulting two women, biting one's ear lobe off

Roseburg police were called to a disturbance Saturday night where a man had reportedly attacked two women, including biting one of the woman’s ear lobes off. A woman called Douglas County Emergency Communications to report that a man in the home had grown violent around 9 p.m., throwing objects and threatening herself and another woman in a home on West Elaine Avenue in Roseburg, according to a court document.
ROSEBURG, OR
Sunderland Echo

Two arrested after car fails to stop even after losing tyre

The incident, which began in Trimdon in the early hours of Thursday morning, was caught on camera by a Durham Police Road Policing Unit (RPU) vehicle. The force said in a statement later in the day: “The Mercedes ML failed to stop and was stung three times before losing a front tyre and driving on its rims. It was then boxed in in Deaf Hill.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rape arrest after man attacked in Bolton town centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre. The attack happened on Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on 7 November, Greater Manchester Police said. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Elveden: Man arrested over attack on jogger

A man has been arrested after a female jogger was left lying unconscious on a pavement in an attempted sex attack. The young woman was hit over the head by a man who tried to pull down her leggings when she was jogging near the A11 in Elveden, Suffolk. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Arrested For Battery Resulting In Injury

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after battering a woman. Darius Marquise Bush, 27, 123 Sophie Lane, Warsaw, is charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and strangulation, both level 6 felonies. On Nov. 16, Warsaw Police officers responded to a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, officers spoke...
Z107.3

Brewer Police Arrest Man after an Armed Robbery on Wilson Street

Brewer Police say a local transient is facing charges after an armed robbery of a woman at a busy Wilson Street intersection. According to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery just before 11:00 Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a woman who said that she had been robbed at knifepoint in a parking lot at the corner of Wilson Street and South Main Street. She told them the man who robbed her had fled on foot with some stolen property. The victim was not hurt in the incident.
BREWER, ME
WSAV News 3

Violent Halloween night attack: Police say victim thrown off speeding vehicle after being attacked, two arrested

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second teenager has been charged with attempted murder and several other violent crimes for allegedly attacking a woman near Coastal Carolina University on Halloween night, authorities said. According to Conway police, Mije Basnight, 16, was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder; kidnapping; armed robbery; assault and battery of […]
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy