Oceanside, CA–A motorist died and his passenger was seriously injured after his vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic and slammed into a tree on Sunday in Oceanside. Oceanside police responded to a 7:18 a.m. report of a single-vehicle collision at the 4500 block of North Ave. The vehicle occupied by its male driver and a male passenger drove across the lanes and up the south embankment into a tree.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO